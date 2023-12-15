A Year in Review: The 10 Biggest African News Stories of 2023

As the curtain falls on another calendar year, we at OkayAfrica take a moment for introspection into the ebbs and flows of the world's narrative. The year 2023 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, marked by an array of events reverberating across the African continent and the diaspora. In this comprehensive news roundup, we embark on a journey through the 10 news stories that shaped the past 12 months, delving into the most compelling, consequential, and, at times, controversial stories that unfolded on the global stage.

From the fast-paced arenas of international politics to groundbreaking and inspiring tales of human resilience, our roundup aims to encapsulate the essence of a year that has been both tumultuous and transformative. As we navigate through 2023's news landscape, we will spotlight the events that have not only captivated headlines but have also left an indelible mark on the tapestry of our shared experiences.

Join us as we explore the 10 biggest news stories of 2023, with each one a chapter in the ongoing saga of our interconnected global community.

Afrobeats artists broke records

Grammy-Award-winning singer-songwriter Burna Boy made history by selling out the U.K.’s 80,000-capacity London Stadium, becoming the first African artist to achieve this feat on his Love, Damini tour. Declaring, “I told them I’m a genius,” Burna Boy continued to captivate audiences with no warm-up acts.

Nigerian music icons Burna Boy and Rema etched their names in history as the inaugural recipients of the prestigious Afrobeats awards, marking a significant milestone for the global recognition of Afrobeats. Burna Boy claimed the title of Top Afrobeats Artist, complementing his remarkable year, including a Grammy win. Meanwhile, Rema made history as the first recipient of the newly introduced award for Top Afrobeats Song.

In another milestone, Rema became the first African lead artist to reach 1 billion Spotify streams with his chart-topping single, "Calm Down," featuring Selena Gomez, highlighting the potency of cross-cultural musical fusion.

Twenty-one-year-old South African sensation Tyla soared to new heights, securing the No. 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with her viral hit, "Water." This makes her the highest-charting African female solo act of all time, solidifying her place in the global music scene.

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci went viral for breaking record

Hilda Baci, a culinary influencer in Nigeria, has been at the forefront of the country's food scene. Known for winning the Jollof Face-Off contest in 2021 and opening My Food by Hilda in Lagos in 2022, the 27-year-old chef recently broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, originally set for April 28 but rescheduled to May 11, took place at Lekki’s Amore Gardens in Lagos. The cooking station, resembling a mobile home, featured a glass front, air conditioning, and recreational areas for the public.

Coups in Africa

Niger made headlines this year as the country joined a list of African nations, over the last few years, overtaken by the military in strategic coups. The Niger military announced that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum. Gabon also declared its intention to "put an end to the current regime" and nullify the results of the recent national elections. The coup leaders revealed that President Bongo had been placed under house arrest, reportedly "surrounded by his family and doctors," and that one of his sons had been arrested on charges of "treason." Overall, Africa has experienced more coups than any other continent. Of the 18 coups recorded globally since 2017, all but one — Myanmar in 2021 — have been in Africa.

South Africa lost rap legend AKA

To the great shock of many South Africans the 35-year-old rapper, and producer was murdered in a drive-by shooting while standing outside of a restaurant in August. South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world and shootings are not uncommon. The charity Gun Free South Africa, which works to reduce gun violence in the country, estimates that 30 people are murdered in the country with guns daily.

The late rapper leaves behind his daughter Kairo, who he shares with South African musician DJ Zinhle.

New African presidents took office

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) frontrunner, the winner with 8,794,726 votes. Despite securing only 37% of the vote, Tinubu is set to be the first Nigerian president with less than 50% popular support. The announcement has evoked mixed emotions, sparking opposition claims of fraud and manipulation. Tinubu's campaign spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, addressed criticisms on CNN, while the U.S. congratulated Nigeria, marking a new era for the nation's politics and democracy.

In addition, Liberia elected a new president, Joseph Boakai, defeating George Weah last month after a tight race. This marked the end of a presidency marred by graft allegations but helped ensure a smooth transition of power in the once-volatile African nation. Boakai, 78, a former vice president who lost to Weah in the 2017 election, led with 50.9 percent of the vote over Weah's 49.1 percent, with nearly all the votes counted, the country's elections commission said on Friday.

African fashion excelled on the global scene

Lagos Space Programme, Nigeria’s genderless brand, claimed the International Woolmark Prize on May 15 in Paris, with founder Adeju Thompson winning a cash prize of AUD 200,000 (USD 134,000). This victory also opens doors to stocking opportunities at leading retailers and business mentorship. The competition challenged designers to create a Fall 2023 collection using merino wool's versatility, innovation, and eco-credentials. Thompson stood out among eight finalists, impressing judges like Marni's Francesco Risso and Alaïa's Pieter Mulier for the brand's beautiful craftwork and completeness.

African countries made headlines for anti-LGBTQ+ laws

Uganda's parliament, undeterred by global and local outcry, passed a law criminalizing LGBTQ+ identification, allowing authorities to target gay individuals. Ghana also followed suit, with Parliament supporting amendments to an anti-gay bill, proposing a three-year prison sentence and up to 10 years for advocating LGBTQ+ rights. Kenya has declared all movies with LGBTQ+ content illegal, while Mauritius's Supreme Court took a positive step, decriminalizing same-sex relations by overturning colonial-era laws.

#EndSars topped social media hashtags on 3rd anniversary

The #EndSars hashtag resurfaces on social media in Nigeria, marking the third anniversary of the Lekki tollgate shooting. Reflecting on the protests against police brutality, sparked by an alleged SARS killing, the initial 2020 demonstrations led to the government disbandment of SARS. However, police brutality persists. Shockingly, fifteen protesters arrested in 2020 remain arbitrarily detained, facing trumped-up charges and alleging torture. Amnesty International condemns the Nigerian authorities' disregard for human rights and demands the immediate and unconditional release of the protesters.

Global warming issues worsened with a slew of related disasters

East Africa has been battered by torrential rains and flash floods, resulting in a tragic toll of more than 350 lives lost and over 1 million people displaced across Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Tanzania.

Kenya, in particular, has borne a heavy burden, with at least 136 reported fatalities and nearly half a million individuals forced to flee their homes, as stated by the Interior Ministry. The persistent rains, which have wreaked havoc since October, have affected 38 out of the country's 47 counties. Flash floods, widespread flooding, and mudslides have plagued communities, prompting President William Ruto to address the dire situation in an emergency cabinet meeting held last week.

The northeastern regions and the eastern coast of Kenya have experienced the brunt of the devastation, witnessing severe damage to homes and critical infrastructure. Notably, disruptions to cargo rail services from the port of Mombasa were reported last month, further exacerbating the challenges faced by affected communities.

The unprecedented intensity of these rains is attributed to the El Niño weather phenomenon, with the Kenya Meteorological Department forecasting their continuation into the upcoming year.

African athletes clinched victories around the world

In this year's Boston Marathon, Kenyan runners Hellen Obiri and Evans Chebet emerged victorious. Obiri secured her first win with a time of 2:21:38, while Chebet clinched his second consecutive elite title, setting a new Boston record with a time under 2:05:54. Another Kenyan, Eliud Kipchoge, made his Boston debut, finishing sixth. Chebet's remarkable performance marked back-to-back victories in over 15 years, surpassing competition from Tanzania's Gabriel Geay and Kenyan Benson Kipruto in the final stretch. Kipchoge, a two-time Olympic medalist, led for the first 17 miles before encountering challenges from Boston's hilly terrain.

Additionally, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Switzerland failed to adequately protect the human rights of Olympic champion Caster Semenya. The South African double Olympic 800m champion has been in a prolonged dispute with World Athletics over regulations mandating her to take testosterone-reducing drugs to compete. The ECHR found that Semenya had not received sufficient institutional and procedural safeguards in Switzerland to effectively address her complaints.