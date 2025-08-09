13 Must-Read Books by Black South African Women Writers

August, a month dedicated to celebrating the strength and resilience of women in South Africa, is an ideal time to highlight remarkable books by women authors in this selection that not only honors Women’s Month, but also showcases the powerful voices shaping South African literature, voices that explore themes of identity, resistance and empowerment in a world that often challenges their narratives.

From intergenerational tales to poetic explorations and incisive social critiques, these ten books present insightful stories that capture the diverse and dynamic realities of South African women today.

'It’s Not Inside It's On Top: Memorable Moments in South African Advertising' by Khanya Mtshali, published 2021 Photo by NB Publishers It’s Not Inside It’s On Top invites the reader into the quirky, memorable world of South African advertising. Khanya Mtshali unpacks the stories behind the catchphrases, visuals, and campaigns that became embedded in the nation’s psyche with wit, precision, and a clarity and cultural intelligence that is rare. From nostalgic classics like “Yebo Gogo” to viral sensations like Nando’s ads, this collection of essays explores how marketing intersects with identity and politics, and does so with a playful yet perceptive gaze. Part-memoir and part-critique, it’s a refined mixture of humour, insight, and cultural reflection that is a must-read for anyone curious about how adverts do more than sell products, and how they help shape and tell who we are.

‘The Blue House’ by Dudu Busani-Dube, published 2024 Photo by Kharis Publishing In the first book of her new House Series, Dudu Busani-Dube introduces readers to The Blue House, which is a striking new world full of secrets, family drama, and complex relationships as the undercurrents that carry the story. Known for her hit Hlomu novels, Busani-Dube once again brings sharp dialogue, layered characters, and gripping storytelling to the page.

‘Weeping Becomes a River’ by Siphokazi Jonas, published 2024 Photo by Penguin Books Siphokazi Jonas’s debut poetry collection is a deeply personal reflection on loss, faith, memory, and survival. Combining poetry with intsomi (fairytales), Jonas explores the emotional weight of growing up Black in South Africa. Her poems move between the intimate and the political, offering quiet reflections on language, identity, and inherited pain. Weeping Becomes a River is a book about learning to carry what wounds us and still choose hope.

‘All Gomorrahs Are the Same’ by Thenjiwe Mswane, published 2021 Photo by Blackbird Books An inter-generational tale told through the lens of three women, Makhosi, Makhosi’s mother Duduzile and Nonhlele, Makhosi’s sister. All Gomorrahs Are the Same explores themes of race, blackness, mental health, family, and womanhood in a world that’s not very kind to the Black woman’s lived experience. Shortlisted for the Sunday Times Literary Award and listed among Brittle Paper’s 50 Most Notable Books of 2021, this novel is a sprawling, deeply moving book that lingers with you.

‘We Have Everything We Need to Start Again’ by Koleka Putuma, published 2024 Photo by Hot Key Books Books for Keeps describes We Have Everything We Need to Start Again as a “hopeful poetry collection growing up in today’s complex world,” and School Reading List calls it a “fresh, modern collection for both new and established poetry fans.” In this collection, award-winning poet and theater practitioner Putuma takes us on a transformative journey through poetry, guiding readers to reclaim their voice, embrace self-discovery and navigate the complexities of young adulthood with newfound clarity and strength.”

‘Reclaiming the Soil' by Rosie Motene, published 2018 Photo Porcupine Press Just as Matlwa’s debut novel Coconut explores the cultural confusion and identity crises that result in Black children raised in a white world, so too does Motene's book. In contrast, however, Reclaiming the Soil: A Black Girl's Struggle to Find Her African Self is instead a non-fictional and biographical account set during Apartheid South Africa. As a young Black girl, Motene is taken in by the Jewish family her mother works for. And while she is exposed to more opportunities than she would have had she remained with her Black parents, hers is a story of tremendous sacrifice and learning to rediscover herself in a world not meant for her.

‘Bantu Knots' by Lebo Mazibuko, published 2024 Photo by NB Publishers Bantu Knots tells the story of a complex mother-daughter relationship, and a coming-of-age journey that seamlessly interrogates identity, culture, womanhood and the push and pull of tradition and modernity. We follow young Naledi, the protagonist of the story as she forgives an absent father, grapples with the pressures of womanhood, and pursues her dreams regardless of her circumstance. A victorious debut, Bantu Knots raises meaningful questions and answers them.

‘Always Another Country’ by Sisonke Msimang, published 2017 Photo by Jonathan Ball Publishers Msimang’s memoir details her political awakening while abroad as well as her return to a South Africa on the cusp of democracy. Hers is not an ordinary account of Apartheid South Africa and its aftermath but rather a window into yet another side — the lives of South Africans living in exile and more so, what happens when they eventually return home. Admittedly, it’s an honest account of class and privilege. Msimang describes the tight-knit sense of community built between families who were in exile and acknowledges that many of them came back to South Africa with an education — something of which South Africans living in the country were systematically deprived. It is an important addition to the multitude of stories of Apartheid-era South Africa, the transition into democracy and the birth of the so-called “born-free” generation.

'I Write the Yawning Void' by Sindiwe Magona, published 2023 Photo by Wits University Press Accomplished author Sindiwe Magona’s written works are inspired by her lived experience of being a Black woman resisting subjugation and poverty. After the triumph of her 2021 novel When the Village Sings, which explored the complexities of poverty, womanhood, humanity and tradition, Magona returned in 2023 with I Write the Yawning Void, a collection of selected essays that “bring to life many facets of Magona’s personal history as well as her deepest convictions, her love for her country and despair at the problems that continue to plague it, and her belief in her ability to activate change.” A prominent fiction writer who now also commands the essay form, Magona through these selected essays, offers thought-provoking reflections on the issues that inspired her work.

'Rape: A South African Nightmare' by Professor Pumla Gqola, published 2015 Photo by Melinda Ferguson Books This book is both brilliant in the way it unpacks the complex relationship that South Africa has with rape and distressing in the way this relationship is seen to unfold in reality. Rape is a scourge that South Africa has not been able to escape for years and the crisis only seems to be worsening. Written almost four years ago, Prof. Gqola's profound analysis of rape and rape culture as well as autonomy, entitlement and consent is still as relevant today as it was back then — both a literary feat and a tragedy. There can be no single answer to why South Africa is and remains the rape capital of the world, but Rape: A South African Nightmare, and its 2021 follow-up, The Female Fear Factory, is by far one of the best attempts thus far at investigating the intersection of women’s lived experiences and the patriarchal society.

'Innards' by Magogodi oaMphela Makhene, published 2023 Photo by W. W. Norton & Company Described as a "stunning Sowetan debut" by The Guardian, and by Kirkus Reviews as , "to read Makhene is to understand apartheid as a live, unhealed wound," Makhene's debut, a collection of interlinked short stories that touch on violence, apartheid, and colonization, follows the everyday lives of people living in suburban Soweto; an unrepentant, fake PhD; a girl who loses her voice after watching a human being burned alive; a woman reeling from the aftermath of police brutality, and a pair of twins embroiled in a fierce rivalry. In her stories, Makhene pays homage to her roots, blending Afrikaans and South African English into her prose. Through the lives of her characters, she challenges us to confront the harsh reality and enduring impact of violence. Innards offers a raw and heartfelt portrayal of Black South Africa, and cements Makhene as a relevant voice in the contemporary fiction scene.

‘Black Racist Bitch: How social media reveals South Africa’s unfinished work on race’ by Thandiwe Ntshinga, published 2023 Photo by Tafelberg Ntshinga, a social researcher, media and communications professional, holds a masters in cultural anthropology and has studied critical whiteness for almost 8 years. In Black Racist Bitch – a title inspired by one of the earliest comments she received on social media when she shared the research and findings from her book, Ntshinga “pokes holes in the belief that leaving whiteness undisturbed for analysis creates justice and normalcy. Instead, she says perpetually studying the ‘other’ hinders our development.” Ntshinga argues that critical whiteness studies, an extension of critical race theory, is urgently needed in South Africa. Black Racist Bitch brilliantly challenges the notion that whiteness can remain unexamined, and is a must-read for those who care for and are deeply concerned with the intersections of Blackness and identity.