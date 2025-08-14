The 65-Year-Old Wave of Independence that Swept Through Francophone Africa
Burkina Faso, Chad, the Republic of Benin, and Congo-Brazzaville are among several African countries that gained their independence from France in August 1960.
Thirteen African countries gained their independence from France 65 years ago. Every August since then, nine of those countries mark their anniversaries, including the Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, and several others.
The rapid succession of the independence of these African countries contributed to 1960 being declared the Year of Africa, a year when 17 countries became sovereign entities. For France, though, parting with these former territories wasn’t an act of benevolence. It took the defiance of nationalist movements across these countries, which were often met with repression, as well as a brutal war in Algeria, for the French to begin shuttering its colonialist stance.
To date, these African countries are still tied to France through currency, incessant interventions, and a shoddy political framework that has led to weak government systems.
Watch our video below to see what drove the wave of independence 65 years ago:
