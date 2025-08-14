The 65-Year-Old Wave of Independence that Swept Through Francophone Africa

Burkina Faso, Chad, the Republic of Benin, and Congo-Brazzaville are among several African countries that gained their independence from France in August 1960.

A woman holds 10,000 CFA franc banknotes in her hand

A woman displays several 10,000 CFA (African Financial Community) franc banknotes in Abidjan, on April 10, 1999.

Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP via Getty Images

Thirteen African countries gained their independence from France 65 years ago. Every August since then, nine of those countries mark their anniversaries, including the Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, and several others.

The rapid succession of the independence of these African countries contributed to 1960 being declared the Year of Africa, a year when 17 countries became sovereign entities. For France, though, parting with these former territories wasn’t an act of benevolence. It took the defiance of nationalist movements across these countries, which were often met with repression, as well as a brutal war in Algeria, for the French to begin shuttering its colonialist stance.

To date, these African countries are still tied to France through currency, incessant interventions, and a shoddy political framework that has led to weak government systems.

Watch our video below to see what drove the wave of independence 65 years ago:

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Related
Today in Africa — August 14, 2025: AU Wants World Map to Show Africa’s True Size, Fossils in Ethiopia Reveal New 2.65M-Year-Old Human Ancestor, South Africa Launches Talks on Poverty and Inequality
News

Today in Africa — August 14, 2025: AU Wants World Map to Show Africa’s True Size, Fossils in Ethiopia Reveal New 2.65M-Year-Old Human Ancestor, South Africa Launches Talks on Poverty and Inequality

OkayAfrica has scoured the internet for today’s major news stories, so you don't have to.

Related
​Photo illustration by Kaushik Kalidindi, Okayplayer.
Poetry

The 10 Best African Poems of All Time

These are the lines that have woken imaginations and stirred souls across the continent and beyond.

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

OkayAfrica is the premiere digital platform bringing the worlds of African music, art, culture, style, sports and politics to a global audience. Founded in 2010 as an extension of Okayplayer, OkayAfrica serves as a cultural bridge to foster deeper understanding of the continent, while also building meaningful connections with its diaspora.

copyright © okayafrica 2025