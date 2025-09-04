Burna Boy, Tyla and 7 Other African Artists Bringing Their Influence to Global Fashion Brands

Music and fashion are always in conversation. Now more than ever, the sartorial choices artists make aren’t just for aesthetic purposes, there are also personality representations and brand implications to consider. It’s the effect of music further intertwining with style choices, on both niche and wider scales. Since popular artists can serve as influential figures, collaborations with fashion brands are now regular fixtures.

Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy adds to his growing list of fashion collabs. His latest comes with Swiss sportswear brand On for a tennis-themed collection. This collab is a marquee opportunity for On to improve its global visibility by partnering with a global star. It’s also an attempt at expanding its popularity with Africans across the globe, following the release of last year’s moving documentary, To Chase A Dream , which centered the journey and ambitions of South Sudan-born athlete Dominic Lobalu.

Burna Boy x On If there’s anything conspicuous about Burna Boy, it’s his ultra-confidence that sometimes spills into arrogance, which makes it apt that he’s referred to as the “Clubhouse President” in this new campaign with On. Photo from On/YouTube. If there’s anything conspicuous about Burna Boy, it’s his ultra-confidence that sometimes spills into arrogance, which makes it apt that he’s referred to as the “Clubhouse President” in this new campaign with On. In the slick ad video , Burna presides over a raucous clubhouse from the top floor, his veneer of invincibility underlining the bustle in the atmosphere. The collection features tennis-inspired, athleisure pieces — from courtside t-shirts to utility sports shoes.

Shallipopi x boohooMAN Shallipopi has always represented a rugged type of freshness, the gritty persona earned from his rep as a Benin boy is often paired with sartorial choices that balance street edge and rockstar glamor. The new collection with boohooMAN emphasizes Shallipopi’s boundary-pushing energy, featuring rugged workwear fused with ‘90s hip-hop vibes. The extensive set includes extreme baggy jeans, parachute cargo trousers, quilted overshirts and denim jackets, and graphic brushback hoodies. Zooming out wider, these are the sort of big-scale music-fashion collaborations that are now a part of African music, as it has ascended to worldwide popularity in recent years. In addition to Shallipopi and boohooMAN, below are the other times African artists have collaborated with global fashion brands.

Burna Boy x BOSS The ad video and images are in an office setting, an extension of the "CorpCore" theme from last year's BOSS Fall/Winter 2023 show. The new collection is a wide-ranging, 360 Rolodex of items, including suits, jackets, corporate outfits, eyewear, jewelry, watches and more.

Tyla x Gap Tyla poses in a campaign image for Gap’s spring 2024 campaign. Photo Courtesy of Gap. Shortly after her historic Grammy win , South African pop star Tyla was unveiled as the face of Gap’s spring 2024 campaign , which centered a new linen collection. In the ad video for the campaign, Tyla is in a pair of beige cargo pants and a matching linen crop, as she glides around in a choreographed set, along with dancers styled in fits from the new collection. The song is aptly by British electronic band Jungle’s “Back on 74,” a viral TikTok hit from 2023. In her new look and smooth dance moves, the Gap collab is a markedly different look from the shinier outfits and vigorous dance steps that have been Tyla’s trademark during her breakout year. “I’m excited for my fans to see me do a new type of dance where I’m styled in comfortable clothes with my own personal touches,” Tyla said . “It was really fun — a true celebration of music, fashion and dance.”

Burna Boy x Burberry See on Instagram For its Holiday 2022 campaign, luxury British brand Burberry brought on Burna Boy as one of the faces — alongside Latin pop superstar Shakira — in its holiday 2022 campaign. Tagged “The Night Before,” the short film for the campaign showed Burna Boy in three different looks, including a signature jacket with Burberry prints and angel wings. The collaboration has extended beyond that campaign, with Burna Boy attending the 2023 Met Gala in a custom Burberry fit, and he also graced the Burberry fashion show in London last September.

K.O x Asics K.O poses in a promotional shoot for his collaboration with Asics for the launch of ASICSTIGER in Africa. Image from Asics website. Skhanda rap pioneer K.O has never been caught unfresh a day in his life. The South African artist consistently pairs his powers as a rap hit-maker with an impeccable sense of style, evident in his glossy music video. That made his collaboration with Japanese sportswear brand Asics, back in 2018, particularly appropriate. Looking to expand into Africa’s apparel market with its lifestyle brand, ASICSTIGER, Asics collaborated with K.O to roll out the line of athleisure wear. With an eye on widening his influence and legacy, K.O commented at the time that, “this is something that for the first time in my career that I felt made sense.”

Rema x Jumpman During the 2023 NBA All-Star festivities in Utah, Rema was one of the three who performed at the Afrobeats-themed halftime live show in the All-Star game. It was a massive jump from the 2020 All-Star weekend where he performed in one of the smaller club events. Furthering his relationship with American basketball, the singer was one of the brand ambassadors for the release of the Jumpman 2023, appearing in its ad video alongside NBA superstar Luka Doncic and American R&B star Luka Doncic. “I’m now with the Jordan family at age 23, the irony,” he wrote in an X post last November, referencing the iconic jersey number of Air Jordan founder Michael Jordan.

Tems x Tommy Hilfiger See on Instagram It’s almost impossible to grow up and live in Nigeria without knowing Tommy Hilfiger. The American fashion brand and retailer is synonymous with jeans wear, to the point where it continues to be consistently knocked off. “I don’t know when I first got introduced to Tommy precisely, but I do know it was definitely in my teenage years — probably high school,” Tems told Hypebeast on her early relationship with the brand. For Tommy Jeans’ Fall/Winter Campaign in early 2022, Tems was its ambassador, central to the “Play to Progress” theme. In the campaign photos, she also brought along the skateboarding company WAFFLESNCREAM, as well as artists Lady Donli and Dami Oniru.

Davido x Puma Amongst his many traits, a defining element of his superstardom is Davido’s unwavering, loud commitment to his brand partners. Amidst Kanye West’s recent tirade on his relationship with Adidas, Davido suggested in an Instagram post that Ye should cross over to Puma, the sportswear and lifestyle company he’s currently partnered with. In 2022, the singer unveiled the Puma x Davido collection, named after his signature quip, “We Rise by Lifting Others.” In retail since then, the collection features custom-designed tees, jackets, shorts, pants, a reversible bucket hat and a cap.

Nasty C x G-Star RAW See on Instagram Nasty C always shows up with impeccable swagger, which is what made him a great showcase candidate for G-Star RAW’s Exclusives collection in 2022. Premiered via GQ South Africa, the collection is, “literally the brand’s most definitive, premium offering in terms of quality, innovative fabrication and design aesthetic.” Also, with the primarily denim company’s long relationship with hip-hop culture, tapping one of the biggest rap superstars in Africa was perfect alignment for a collection that nods to G-Star RAW’s past while, “making progressive strides towards the future.”