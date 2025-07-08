AFCON 2023: The Football Tournament That Captured the World

Beyond celebrating the beauty of the African game, the tournament also showcased the vibrancy of Africa’s diverse cultures.

A collage of Côte d'Ivoire supporters cheering during the opening ceremony of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 13, 2024.

Côte d'Ivoire supporters cheering during the opening ceremony of the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 13, 2024.

Photo by Getty Images | Design by Miguel Plascencia for OkayAfrica

As OkayAfrica marks our 15th anniversary, we're taking a look back at 15 defining African moments of the past 15 years that deserve to be remembered, and the impact they've had. Here's Moment No. 15. Click here for more OkayAfrica15 stories.

The 2023 edition of the Africa Cup Of Nations was a revelation on several levels. Its organization and the gameplay of the African teams showcased impressive global standards, indeed proving itself as one of the most important continental tournaments. In this video we explore the details that made the tournament so celebrated, how the efforts of the host nation Cote d’Ivoire would reverberate throughout the world, propelled by the most vibrant cultural platforms around.

