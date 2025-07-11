Every week, OkayAfrica highlights the top African music releases — including the latest Afrobeats and amapiano hits — through our best music column, African Songs You Need to Hear This Week.

Read ahead for our round-up of the best new African music tracks and music videos that came across our desks this week.

Tyla – “IS IT” On her latest song, Tyla continues to show why she's one of the hottest artists in the world today with "IS IT." Over a mid-tempo beat, she executes a seamless evocation of the stages of desire, quizzing the thought process behind her love for another person. In typical Tyla fashion, it's the delivery that makes it worth it, as she twists her vocals to demonstrate the depth of her longing. With mostly visuals showing her in sensual settings, and her usual choreography to boot, it's a fine return for the South African artist. – Emmanuel Esomnofu

Odeal - "Miami" feat. Leon Thomas Odeal is the unofficial vibes master of the summer. "Miami" sounds like what roasting slowly in the warm sun feels like: lazy, fulfilling, the ultimate relaxation. "Slight intellect / shy with a vibe but I'm right into it," goes the opening line, delivered in Odeal's rich, warm, affecting voice that is dipped in honey and dripping with life. It's a sensual affair, made all the more striking by Leon Thomas' inviting presence, wrapped in a crisp voice that cuts above all pretensions. He's willing to risk it all for his fleeting summer romance: "I don't want this night to end / 'cause I'm kinda scared I might never see you again," he sings, vulnerability and yearning woven into every note. - Tšeliso Monaheng

Gyakie – "Unconditional" Few artists are combining R&B sensibilities with Afropop as beautifully as Gyakie. Every time the Ghanaian artist sings, there's a warming assurance that she has all it takes to define the soundscape of her generation, and "Unconditional" sees her continue in her fine reign of form. With amapiano drums infusing vibrance to the melodic backdrop of the record, her ever-exciting vocals swing purposefully in the foreground, adapting a playful cadence as she asks for love. Just totalling under three minutes, it's a beautiful record that demands multiple listens. – EE

Brian Jeck - “Hapenyu” "Hapenyu" is about patience, and the quiet knowing that tables do turn, that things won't be bad forever. In a semi-parched vocal tone, over cold trap beats that betray his Zimbabwean area code, multi-hyphenate artist Brian Jeck composes a swansong for the hopeful. The flow is distinct, the raps are waterproof and tighter than a vice grip, while the vibes are decadent within the beat's minimalist template. This one slaps hard. - TM

Alfa Mist - "All Time" (feat. Tawiah) British Ghanaian vocalist Tawiah has given the world rare gems over the years. She stands tall, a striking voice that won't leave you alone from the first note. Her music lingers, insists that you sit with it and ruminate on the implications of its existence. Tawiah finds a willing collaborator in Alfa Mist, the production wizard and composer extraordinaire whose contributions to the global jazz landscape continue to deepen and inspire. Together, they conjure a spiritual vortex that strikes directly at the heart. "I will always look twice, just look for me," Tawiah delivers, clear-eyed and yearning – a moment of clarity that lays her desire bare. Her voice is original, steeped in the deep well of jazz vocal traditions, yet wholly transcendental. Wear this on your heart to protect it. - TM

Vuma Levin - “Anomie” Vuma Levin is a singular force in South African jazz. An artist who is there and not there at the same time, he has quietly built a catalogue of staggering proportions, bodies of work whose emotional resonance and technical precision place him in a league of his own. The award-winning guitarist returns, this time with a band of Swiss musicians, for a sprawling new offering that broadens the scope of everything he's done so far. Album opener "Anomie" lands somewhere between the haunting dissonance of Radiohead and the melodic virtuosity of, say, a Martijn van Iterson, were he to play in a Sungura band. Levin's roots are steeped in a distinctly South African sensibility, lending a quiet, global appeal to his sound. Play this in the morning while making tea, or while you prepare a meal, or before you step out into this infinite, expansive rock we exist on for now. Play this, and become whole. - TM

June Freedom – "Casa Mira Mar [LP]" Cape Verdean artist June Freedom has always been something of an outlier. With his music reflecting his African roots yet not reliant on them, he has carved a niche as a progressive artist, incredibly sure of the ebbs and flows in his artistry. Casa Mira Mar is his most ambitious and personal album yet, as he weaves an intricate yet sprawling showcase of the many sounds that have inspired him. From blues to Trap and Afropop, there's a bit of everything in the 11-track album, with features like Cheque and Nana Fofie amplifying the vision of Freedom. It's quite the assured showing. – EE

Blue Pappi - “Dairy” (feat. Kane Keid) The Qwellers' domination of South African pop culture continues. This time, it's with Blue Pappi's no-holds-barred, bar-heavy lyrical marathon alongside fellow emcee Kane Keid. Blue Pappi opens up the floor and leaves the slate clean, spitting debilitating bars that prove the real and the raw are far from out of fashion. "Ayi, angiloyi kodwa iskwhama sipheth' umbane," he raps, declaring he's no witchcraft believer, but his bag still holds fire. You can't help but admire the precision and execution. The rapper floats effortlessly between different registers as the beat marches on, never catching up to him, nor falling behind. Kane Keid, the South African rap dream cosigned by the likes of Benny the Butcher and Timbaland, doesn't disappoint. He fits seamlessly into the frame, plays with the dimensions already established, and takes flight into an unknown universe. Real rap is still alive. - TM

KiDi, Olivetheboy & KOJO BLAK – “Gymnastic” All three artists on this song know how to craft sweet love songs, so it's no surprise that they achieve this here. On the bouncy, mid-tempo beat, their shared sensibilities are united in honor of a love interest, as they take turns in describing what she does to them. Even with the unifying theme, their distinct vocal tones, however, make it a very satisfying record, again reiterating the fact that Ghanaian artists make some of the best Afro R&B songs around. It goes without saying that the record thrills, but that KiDi hook will surely be one to remember. – EE