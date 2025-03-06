Ten African Women Musicians to Watch





Let’s be frank, there has never been a period in African music when women weren’t creating groundbreaking work. It’s quite unfortunate and detrimental that contributions of our women greats over the eras have tended to be glossed over, but thankfully this fault of perspective is being corrected in recent times. A mention of the biggest artists today cannot be complete without the likes of Tems , Ayra Starr , Amaarae and Tyla . With these four entering global conversations for their cultural currency as much as their musical ability, it’s obvious that the story of modern Afrobeats will not be written without its women. Beyond the A-listers, there’s no shortage of great women musicians — from FAVE to Moonchild Sanelly , Gyakie and Libianca — making waves across the continent. Yet, African women musicians are not slowing down. With impressive urgency and agility, we’re witnessing a golden age for the African woman artist, and in celebration of Women’s Month, we’re highlighting 10 artists on the rise whom we’re tipping to make their big break soon. From the mesmerizing Neo-Zulu style to connecting diasporic spaces with West African pop, here’s a list that does the essential but demanding job of digging into the gem-filled crater of African music, just so you don’t have to.

Kold AF [Nigeria]

Nigeria has never been short of individuals ready to stake it all on talent. In its contemporary scene, that perspective is most embodied by Kold AF , whose music intersects personal ambition with the wider terrain of societal expectations. She’s never shied away from what she wants: to live away from the drama ( “Chess & Checkers” ) while giving love and peace to those who love her. With her short but emotionally intense projects — KOLLIDE & KAUTION, among others — Kold AF has built a credible backlog of music, undoubtedly bolstering her standing amongst the R&B-influenced acts permeating the soundscape of Afropop.



Elsy Wameyo [Kenya]

A distinctive individuality has always characterized the music of Elsy Wameyo . The Kenyan-born artist often produces, writes and performs her songs, demonstrating a committed artistry that has garnered attention for her projects since 2018. Following a batch of EPs showcasing her bold and colorful sound, Wameyo released her debut album, Saint Sinner, late last year. The work explores her duality in evocative raps: she’s a longtime resident of Australia, but the lush soundscape of African undertones surrounds her gritty bars. On the back of such a project, we can see Wameyo’s audience expanding this year.

Winny [Nigeria]

Winny ’s ascent towards mainstream recognition hasn’t been easy. The Nigerian artist has been creating music for close to a decade before releasing her debut eponymous project, WINNY, in 2023. Since then, there’s been no holding back the singer and songwriter, whose music intersects her soulful perspective with rich reggae-inspired sounds. With a co-sign from Wizkid and a collaboration with Jamaican star Projexx on her latest EP, Commercial Break, there’s no telling how far Winny will go. Read our Artist to Watch profile on Winny.

Baaba J [Ghana]

Not long ago, Baaba J put out a live version of her latest project, In Pursuit of Happiness . Through its six songs, she reworked the mechanics of the sound but kept its soul, creating an artistic exploration that suggests what we’ve known for a while: Baaba J really cares about the music. The Ghanaian musician’s catalog, like some others on this list, explores the benefits of growing into one’s individuality, rendered in the sweet wisdom of her native Ga language, but often in English. With a consistent urge to enter deeper into her sound, it’s clear that Baaba J strongly translates the perspective of her generation.

Céline Banza [DR Congo]

When she won the RFI Discovery Awards in 2019, Céline Banza was heralded as one of the best emerging talents in Africa. The Congolese artist reflected a stirring vulnerability that reminded one of greats such as Tracy Chapman and Asa, but with her own distinct interpretation. Although she’s yet to put out a full-length project, the serenading guitar-led music she’s put out over the years shows an artist who’s deep into their creative process and blazing a distinctive path in the convoluted sphere of African music. Perhaps an album released this year will finally put notions of Banza’s underrated status to rest.

Lia Butler [South Africa]

South Africa’s reputation as one of the most sonically diverse countries in the world has been justified time and time again. Its acts barely gaze outside the world for validation, and when they do take from other sounds, it’s to amplify their own distinctive genres. An artist like Lia Butler is one such creator — inspired primarily by neo soul, her usage of Zulu in her songs takes them above into a deeper plain, one where emotions and sound are intermingled in ceaseless communion. Relatively new on the scene, Butler’s championing of the genre she calls “neo-Zulu” has seen her become one of the most-heralded acts on the South African scene, and we can only hope for so much more.

Felukah [Egypt]

There’s a chic quality to the music of Felukah that is amplified by her social consciousness. When Felukah began permeating the Egyptian music circles some years ago, it was her neo-soul undertones that grabbed audiences, a forward-thinking perspective that only underlines the brilliance North African women musicians have brought to the continental soundscape. Felukah’s recent EPs — Harara, released a year ago, and Qabl El Shams, released three months ago — reveal her ever-evolving sound, progressively getting bolder in its technique and aesthetic.

Darkua [Ghana]

Ghana, undoubtedly, has a strong R&B culture with artists like Cina Soul and Gyakie representing the art form. Another name that seems poised to enter such conversations is Darkua , whose music vibrates with the emotive awareness that makes the genre so heralded. On her latest EP, U’ve Been Here Before, the artist combines an awareness for heartwrenching storytelling with an understated sonic style, sometimes entering the soft plains of lo-fi. Regardless of the intuitive interiority she reflects, there’s an identifiable trait of her roots in the music she creates, achieved through sparse infusions of local lingua and the percussive undertones.

Chrystel [U.S.A. / Côte d'Ivoire]

Although she was raised in the U.S., Chrystel ’smusic taste was influenced by the Ivorian music she grew up around. That colorful musical palette would come to bear on the art she creates. You can hear that electric appeal on “Bisous,” her latest record, which plays like a fun summer day spent with friends. Chrystel’s style oscillates between singing and rapping, which she finds the perfect conduit for her energy. Other records like “Steady” and “Hot Star” also reflect her impeccable skill, and with a couple more concentrated efforts this year, we can see Chrystel only getting bigger.