Here Are the Nominees For the 2022 AFRIMA Awards

Burna Boy, Costa Titch, Davido, Dadju, Tiwa Savage and others get nominations for this year's All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).
The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)recently released an official list featuring all of the nominees for this year's awards. From Davido's "Campion Sound" featuring Focalistic to Burna Boy's Love, Damini and Tiwa Savage's "Somebody's Son" and many others, the nominees were hand-selected from a submitted pool of 9,067 submitted entries.
South Africa's Costa Titch and Frrench-Congolese artist Dadju lead the group, with each artist earning six nominations. Burna Boy, KIzz Daniel, Tiwa Savage and Fireboy DML bagged nominations each.
This year, the organization received its highest number of entries ever recorded since the award show began in 2014. The award show's jury chose 382 nominations across 39 musical categories, to underscore five African regions and the musical talents that represent those regions.
South African jury member Adam Tiran, said that he was confident that he and other members had made the right selections this year for talent.
“We are confident in our selection this year, after carefully reviewing all 9,076 entries. We are sure this is an accurate and inclusive representation of where the African music industry currently is," said Tiran. "We have put in the effort to ensure that AFRIMA’s nominations remain as credible and authentic as always.”
West African countries led the charge with a total of 134 nominations, and this was followed by the Eastern African region, whose artists came to 69 nominations. Southern African artists followed behind with 68 nominations and Central African artists had 52 nominations, while Northern African artists had an entry totaling to 49 nominations. The global region for this year's award show representing non-Africans pulled in 10 nominations.
The nominations fall into a variety of categories, according to Angela Martins, Head of Culture, African Union Commission on the Jury:
“The nominees list comprising 29 continental award categories and 10 regional award categories released for public voting on www.afrima.org. The remaining category for the “Legend Award” will be announced at the awards. Also, we brought back the “Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series or Documentary” category, this year, due to the availability of quality entries for this year’s edition. Recall that we had to suspend it, last year, due to a shortage of quality entries, said Martins. “Overall, we are very proud and confident in our work, and we would continue to intensify our efforts to ensure AFRIMA remains the ultimate recognition of African music globally in line with its vision.”
This year, the All Africa Music Awards will be a four-day event held from December 8th to 11th, 2022. The organization plans to announce on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022, what country will host the award show.
See the full Contintenal and Regional list of AFRIMA 2022 Nominees below
Breakdown of AFRIMA 2022 Nominations
