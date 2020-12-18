aka
Nobantu Shabangu
Dec. 18, 2020 04:31AM EST
SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 26: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT): Rapper AKA during the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre on August 26, 2017 in Sandton, South Africa. Hosted by Bonang Matheba, the inaugural DStvMVCAs saw 50 Mzansi stars nominated in 10 awards categories which include: Favourite actor, favourite actress, favourite DJ and favourite comedian

AKA Named Best South African Selling Hip-Hop Act Following Diamond Certification

AKA has received a four times diamond certification for singles that have gone 100 times platinum. This makes the rapper the best selling South African hip-hop act to date.

South African rapper AKA has been certified with four times diamond status for six hit singles and two hit albums. The rapper's recording label Vth Season certified the star in a private dinner earlier this week in Illovo, Johannesburg. Slikour On Life reports that Supamega, AKA's other name, received new diamond plaques for six hit singles "Energy", "Dreamwork", "All Eyes On Me", "One Time", "Caiphus Song" and "The World Is Yours" and for the 2014 album LEVELS. AKA's new diamond status makes him South Africa's best selling and leading hip-hop act with his hit singles collectively going 100 times platinum.

AKA took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Vth Season and Sony Music. Furthermore he denounced critics by detailing how each single and album attained its status through verifiable sale numbers. "Dreamworks" leads with over a million units sold making it a five time diamond single. Hit singles "All Eyes On Me", "The World Is Yours", "Caiphus Song", "One Time" have all attained a single diamond status each. "Energy" featuring Gemini Major has so far secured Gold status. The critically acclaimed sophmore album LEVELS is officially a diamond South African hip-hop album while Touch My Blood is sitting on three times platinum.

AKA is always creating. He dropped visuals for single "Monuments" featuring Yanga Chief and Grandmaster Ready D right in the middle of a lockdown.

The rapper recently released his 5th musical project Bhovamania at the beginning of November. The jury is still out on the 13-track album which borrows from America's pop wrestling television tournament "Wrestlemania. The controversial artist brings out his highflying ego with "Bhova" which translates to dog in Zulu colloquialism. AKA is known for his superfly energy and being an outspoken rapper. Sony Music Africa's multiple diamond certification maintains AKA's untouchable position in South Africa's rough and competitive hip-hop industry.

