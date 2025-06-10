Albert Ojwang’s Autopsy Reveals He Died from Assault Injuries in Police Custody

Many Kenyans are demanding the arrests and prosecution of police officers alleged to be complicit in the death of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody last weekend. The calls for accountability and justice have intensified after autopsy reports showed that Ojwang died from serious bodily assault, contrary to initial claims by the police that his death was caused by self-inflicted injuries.

The autopsy was conducted earlier today, June 10, 2025, and pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia told the press that Ojwang sustained injuries consistent with assault, not self-harm. “The cause of death is very clear — a head injury, neck compression, and other injuries pointing toward assault,” Midia said, adding that “multiple soft tissue injuries were spread all over the body.” Kenya’s National Police Service (NPS) released a statement on Sunday, June 8, saying Ojwang “sustained head injuries after hitting his head against a cell wall” while in custody, and police officers on duty rushed him to a hospital, “where he was pronounced dead on arrival.” However, the results of the autopsy contradict the police’s statement and strengthen the case of many who believe Ojwang died from torture. Yesterday, dozens of protesters marched to the Central Police Station in the capital city, Nairobi, calling for transparency over the circumstances that led to Ojwang’s death. Police officers responded with tear gas. On Friday, June 6, Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay while visiting his rural home. The Voi-based teacher, who became a father earlier this year, was moved at night over 350km to Nairobi, where he was booked under the charge of false publication.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja stated that Ojwang and several others were arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (DCI) following a complaint filed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat, who alleged that his name was being “tarnished.” Ojwang was arrested over a post on X that allegedly criticized Lagat.

Kevin Moinde, who was also arrested last Thursday, June 5, for alleged critical social media posts about Lagat, was released earlier today due to a lack of "sufficient evidence" to charge him, according to a statement by the public prosecution office. Moinde's whereabouts sparked outrage online after police took him away while he was at Milimani Law Courts to be charged yesterday.

Calls are mounting for the arrest and prosecution of Lagat for the death of Ojwang. "Albert Ojwang was killed on the instructions of Eliud Lagat. He is the principal suspect, and it does not matter whether the killing was made by him, by others in his presence, or absence. Eliud Lagat should be arrested and charged with murder. Anything else is nothing but a cover-up," former President of the Law Society of Kenya, Nelson Havi, wrote in a post on X.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into Ojwang’s death. In a statement signed by IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan, the agency says it has recorded statements from five DCI officers, adding that it is committed “to conducting investigations that are independent, impartial, fair and free from influence.” However, there are long-standing worries about the effectiveness and efficiency of the IPOA’s proceedings. Following the late April release of BBC Africa Eye’s ‘Blood Parliament,’ an investigative documentary centered on the protesters shot outside Kenya’s parliament during last year’s anti-finance bill protests, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) raised concerns over the slow pace of investigations into police brutality.

"Nearly a year after cases of police brutality were registered, only six have been completed and escalated for prosecution. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) must take immediate action to address these delays and ensure justice for the victims of police brutality," LSK President Faith Odhiambo said in a press conference. "This statistic is not only underwhelming; it is well-nigh proof of dereliction of duty."