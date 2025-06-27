Op-Ed: As Kenya Protested in the Streets, Faith Kipyegon Ran for History

This week, Kenya lived through two distinct yet deeply connected moments: one unfolded in the streets under clouds of tear gas, while the other played out on a track in Paris.

On Wednesday, June 25, citizens came out across Kenyan cities to commemorate one year since protesters stormed Parliament and to honor the lives lost in previous anti-government demonstrations. On Thursday, June 26, Kenyans and the world watched as Olympian and world record holder Faith Kipyegon pursued a record no woman had ever broken. The contrast was stark, but the undercurrent was shared. Both events were driven by a refusal to accept limits and a belief in something better. The protests marked one of Kenya's most forceful displays of civic unrest, spreading across nearly half of the country's 47 counties. Demonstrators voiced growing outrage over police brutality, government excess, and a deepening economic burden. "[It is] more than just a protest moment. It's an awakening to the reality that our generation must become the builders and the architects of a new republic," Shawn Dalmas told OkayAfrica in an interview about the Gen Z mindset and the evolving Kenyan psyche. "Because if we do not stand up for what we want and say no to what we do not want, the current government is going to run us to the ground." This sentiment came alive in the streets as chants of 'Ruto must go' echoed and protesters waved Kenyan flags. In response, the government met them with live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas.

Protesters disperse after teargas canisters were thrown at them during the protest in Nairobi to mark one year since the anti-tax demonstrations and to commemorate those who lost their lives on 25th June 2024.



By yesterday morning, Thursday, June 26, the consequences were clear. Amnesty Kenya reported at least 16 people killed, most from gunshot wounds. More than 400 were injured, with over 80 in serious condition. The government attempted to suppress coverage by banning live television and radio broadcasts of the events. Telegram was restricted, and many Kenyans relied on social media to stay informed.

Just hours after the worst of the chaos, Kipyegon stepped onto the track at Stade Charléty to attempt the first sub-four-minute mile in women's history. Nike branded the event 'Breaking4.' It was a nod to its 'Breaking2' campaign, which supported Eliud Kipchoge's historic 2017 Just hours after the worst of the chaos, Kipyegon stepped onto the track at Stade Charléty to attempt the first sub-four-minute mile in women's history. Nike branded the event 'Breaking4.' It was a nod to its 'Breaking2' campaign, which supported's historic 2017 attempt to run a marathon in under two hours . The Nike-created slogan for Kipyegon's night was a feather in its marketing cap: "It's not if, it's when."

Faith ran a 4:06.42, the fastest time ever recorded by a woman over the distance. It was faster than her previous best, but she did not break the four-minute mark. She finished exhausted yet happy, meeting her mentor, Kipchoge, at the finish line. "I've proven that it's possible," she said once done. "If it's not me, it will be somebody else. One day, a woman will run under four." Her run captured global attention and, for many Kenyans, offered a moment of inspiration during a heavy week. Yet it did not feel like escapism but more like a parallel pursuit. In one case, a runner attempted to push the limits of human ability. On the other hand, a generation tried to broaden the possibilities for their country.