DJ Juba's ‘Assurance’ Podcast Focuses On Female DJs in the Global South

Tony Allen 'Cosmosis' ft. Skepta, Ben Okri<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6a2a5140c064cf9c2dd115c0968925d0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hnM8foG4Vuc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Blue Note Records has announced a new posthumous album from afrobeat legend <strong>Tony Allen</strong>, who sadly passed away last year. The 14-song<em>There Is No End </em>will feature appearances by <strong>Sampa The Great, Danny Brown, Lava La Rue,</strong> and more. It will be released on April 30, 2021, on the one year anniversary of Allen's death. Check out the lead single "Cosmosis" featuring <strong>Skepta</strong> and <strong>Ben Okri </strong>above.</p><p><a href="https://tonyallen.lnk.to/ThereIsNoEnd" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Ice Prince 'KOLO' feat. Oxlade<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab41b7e86f1aab523cbbf9603f19f2fd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ts19iSWEvds?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/ice-prince" target="_self">Ice Prince</a></strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/ice-prince" target="_self"></a> comes through with "Kolo," his new <strong>Edgar Boi</strong>-produced single featuring <strong>Oxlade. </strong>The alluring track follows Ice Prince rapping about a love that makes you go mad over afro-fusion beat work. "I'm talking about a girl that I fell in love with and I'm going crazy thinking about," he explains. "I can't stop thinking about her and getting her the best things in life, and how I want to make her my wife."</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/ice-prince-kolo-oxlade-300/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Ibeyi 'Recurring Dream'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dca2977884c902728a802c3ab547b882"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7UIN789DIe4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/ibeyi-ash-deathless-kamasi-washington/" target="_self">Ibeyi</a> </strong>have been relatively quiet for a while, but they've now shared the new single "Recurring Dream," an original song written from<strong> Ed Morris</strong>' film <a href="https://www.htsard.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">How to Stop a Recurring Dream</a>.<em> </em>Ibeyi previously worked with director Ed Morris on several music videos, including the standout <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHRAPIwsS5I&ab_channel=Ibeyi" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">"River."</a> His new film, How to Stop A Recurring Dream, stars<strong> Ruby Barker </strong>(Bridgerton) and is available for streaming now.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/ibeyi-new-song-recurring-dream/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Bongeziwe Mabandla 'masiziyekelele'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df20058fc399029eb14de98a952fad4d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pUBfvDSOxJE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>South African singer and guitarist, <a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/bongeziwe-mabandla" target="_self"><strong>Bongeziwe Mabandla</strong></a>, has shared fresh visuals for his single "Masiziyekelele". The new music video comes after he dropped his third critically acclaimed album <em>iimini </em><em></em>in the beginning of 2020<em>. </em><em></em>The<em> </em>"Masiziyekelele" music video offers soothing visuals fitting for this autumn season and creates a mood that celebrates a deep, sensuous and soulful love.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/bongeziwe-mabandla-shares-masiziyekelele-music-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Skillz 8Figure 'After Dark'<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A0Zogrvf62gLRH03rvNOPOF" width="300" height="380" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe><p>Ghanaian-based Sierra Leonean <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/skillz8figure/" target="_blank">Skillz 8Figure</a></strong> comes through with his new EP, <em><a href="https://cncdistro.digital/AD" target="_blank">After Dark</a></em>. The 8-song collection sees the rising artist blending musical influences from Ghana and Sierra Leone over ear-catching afrobeats & highlife production into what he's calling 'coastal music.' The EP was written while Skillz 8Figure was experiences issues in his personal relationships, a press statement reads, which bled into the romantic themes across the release.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/skillz-8figure-after-dark-ep/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Mdou Moctar 'Tala Tannam'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b60ddab5ae9390e02f3ba18c113bd49a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/u51HJcN1Dp8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Matador Records </strong>has announced that the eagerly anticipated album <em>Afrique Victime</em> by <strong>Mdou Moctar</strong> will be released on May 21.<em>Afrique Victime</em> is an unprecedented collaboration between Mdou, his band members, and Ahmoudou Madassane, who's been his rhythm guitarist since 2008. The album will present an effortless fusion of Saharan and rock music; melding guitar pyrotechnics, full-blast noise, and field recordings with poetic meditations.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/mdou-moctar-afrique-victime/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
The Busy Twist 'Nanko'<iframe style="border: 0; width: 350px; height: 470px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=1780931557/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/transparent=true/" seamless><a href="https://thebusytwist.bandcamp.com/album/nanko">Nanko by The Busy Twist</a></iframe><p>Producer and DJ <strong>The Busy Twist</strong> comes through with a rapid-fire dance single in the shape of "The Journey of Life remix." This new song is a fresh take on Zimbabwean Sungura Music. originally performed by the street group <strong>Daniel & Gonora Sounds</strong>, led by singer-guitarist Daniel Gonora and his prodigy drummer son Isaac. These guitars will have you on your feet. </p><p><a href="https://thebusytwist.lnk.to/TheJourneyofLifeRmx" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
<h2>Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/user/okayafricaofficial/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Spotify here</a> and <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0?mt=1&app=music&at=1001lph9" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Apple Music here</a>.</h2><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/5X6P5yGBWaeroYT2yBofWH" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/songs-you-need-to-hear-this-week/pl.96a0f6d531a54cbb959cbc4442d310d0" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>