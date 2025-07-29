The Best Amapiano Songs Right Now: July 2025 Edition

Amapiano continues to stretch its form in unexpected ways. Each release adds to a growing archive of mood, movement, and meaning. Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, and Da Muziqal Chef tap into the spiritual realm on “Abalozi,” off of Kabza’s new album, Bab’motha, which has broken streaming records of his past work in the short amount of time it’s been out.

Mkeyz draws from ancestral memory with “Hero To Zero,” while Tito M, Yuppe, and Eemoh channel the genre’s wilder, party-driven energy on “Piano Lisho.” Nandipha808 keeps the tempo high with “Move to the Right,” and M00tion goes full throttle on “Brzl x Quantum.” Sound By Slim salutes the past with “Return of Old Taker,” and ruzzztydeep and Nkukza SA remind us of amapiano’s underground roots with “Jazzical Moments.” Together, these songs trace where the sound is coming from, where it’s at, and where it’s headed.

See the list below:

Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Da Muziqal Chef - “Abalozi” (feat. Sykes and Mqobi Yazo) Abalozi, believed to be spirits of fallen warriors – often from riverine or mountainous terrain – are said to hover over places of serenity and natural beauty. In Kabza De Small’s hands, the phrase finds a sonic interpretation. Sykes and Mqobi Yazo serve as intermediaries in this spiritual discourse. Amapiano becomes a tributary, connecting us to forces greater than ourselves, beings who’ve witnessed the horrors and joys of this world long before us. Kabza is a singular force, but it’s his collaborative instinct that cements his timeless relevance. DJ Maphorisa and Da Muziqal Chef add to this wondrous, joyous vibration.

Tito M, Yuppe, Eemoh - “Piano Lisho” “Piano Lisho” captures the wilder edge of amapiano: the rough dances, the all-night raves, the unapologetic hedonism. Tito M and Yuppe, fresh off their 2024 breakout with the seismic “Tshwala Bam,” team up with Eemoh for a joyride as reckless and rapturous as the lives they proclaim in their lyrics. It’s a delicate dance between chaos and control, but one they pull off with precision. There’s even a cheeky interpolation of Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” around the three-minute mark that feels like it has always belonged. Eemoh’s vocal range is staggering. “Ngeke silale, liyophum’ ilanga loku push’ iPiano bo” (We won’t sleep, we’ll be pushing amapiano till the sun comes out), he sings, hitting every note with intent, his delivery both meticulous and effortless.

ruzzztydeep, Nkukza SA - “Jazzical Moments” Every so often, a song or album comes along that taps into a specific era of amapiano – a sonic throwback that reminds us where the genre came from. “Jazzical Moments” is one such track: a bare-bones banger that channels the raw energy of the underground movement that fuels the entire scene. It’s dark and meditative, yet experimental and soulful, all wrapped in a tight, swaggering package of kasi funk.

Mkeyz and Kabza De Small - “Hero To Zero” On his latest album, Isiko II, which arrives five years after the first offering, Mkeyz pays visual homage to HHP’s Motswafrika era. Echoing the late rapper’s regal aesthetic, Mkeyz appears on the cover dressed in royal regalia, seated on a stately throne. He’s flanked by two standing men – presumably guards – and two women seated at his feet. This commanding visual frames the project with a sense of reverence and self-possession. The music mirrors the majesty. Thoughtful and deliberate, the album reveals Mkeyz’s deep command of the electronic traditions that inform his take on amapiano. Take “Hero To Zero,” featuring Kabza De Small, where he delivers a cautionary meditation on the fragility of success. “Emhlabeni, ungasuka from hero to zero,” he sings, grounding the sentiment in a soulful refrain that he layers with otherworldly harmonies. The production is lush and restrained: cascading piano chords, crisp percussive accents, and the mandatory log drum that accentuates the emotional arc of the song.

Sound By Slim, MooMrProducer, Bako Beatz - “Return Of Old Taker” One of the more fascinating aspects of amapiano, especially for production heads, is how producers communicate across tracks, often through a shared vocabulary of sound. Sound By Slim’s “Return of Old Taker” is a beatmaking masterclass, built around the same piercing whistle sample that Felo Le Tee and Myztro immortalized on the genre-defining instrumental cut, “66.” That track's influence still reverberates through the scene, and Slim’s use of its sonic DNA feels less like an imitation and more like a respectful nod to a lineage that also includes Bacardi House.

M00tion - “Brzl x Quantum” M00tion has no interest in aesthetically pleasing sonics. His sound hits hard and without apology. The log drum is front and centre, demanding your full attention. Synths crash in from all sides, engulfing you in surround sound and leaving no room for anything but to dance. “Brzl x Quantum” continues his Brzl series, and first surfaced in 2024 on the Eastern Cape-born producer’s TikTok account, an early version already bursting with raw energy. The version we have now is more refined: tighter, punchier, and engineered for full-body movement. You either dance or clear the floor; there is no in-between.