The Best East African Songs Right Now: August 2025 Edition

It’s been a vibrant month for East African music, with heavyweights making bold moves and rising stars cementing their place in the spotlight. From Tanzanian icons experimenting with new sounds to Kenyan trailblazers dominating the charts — plus fresh voices out of Uganda, Rwanda, and Ethiopia — here are the standout tracks defining East Africa’s soundscape right now.

Nati Ker - Neger Neger | ነገር ነገር (Ethiopia) After a breakthrough year in 2024, rising Ethiopian star Nati Ker kicks off 2025 with “Neger Neger.” With this release, he proves that last year’s momentum was no fluke. He’s here to solidify his place in Ethiopia’s next wave of stars.

Omega 256 X Cindy Sanyu - “See You Tonight” (Uganda) Two powerhouse Ugandan songstresses, Omega 256 and Cindy Sanyu, team up on “See You Tonight,” a sultry dance anthem that’s built for the floor. The track blends Omega’s smooth, melodic delivery with Cindy’s powerhouse vocals, creating an irresistible fusion of groove and charisma.

Okello Max – “Taya” (Kenya) Okello Max returns after a three-year hiatus with “Taya,” a kompa-inspired, sensual standout from his new album HEALING. Since its release in late July, the track has already amassed over 2.7 million views on YouTube, resonating with fans through its smooth fusion of East African soul and Haitian dance rhythms. “Taya,” meaning “light” or “lamp” in the Luo language, is both a tender love song and a spiritual balm, capturing the album’s overarching theme of emotional restoration.

Zuchu – “Amanda” (Tanzania) After a relatively quiet year, Tanzanian pop star Zuchu returns with “Amanda,” a bold stylistic shift that sees her blending confident English bars with her signature Kiswahili flair. In this fiery heartbreak anthem, Zuchu bares her soul as she confronts betrayal, late-night phone calls, and the ghost of the other woman — Amanda.

Toxic Lyrikali – “BUD FLOWERS” (Kenya) Toxic Lyrikali, one of Kenya’s most-streamed voices, is back with “BUD FLOWERS,” a brooding, poetic track that blends his raw lyricism with drill influences. Known for his no-miss streak in 2025, Toxic trades dancehall swagger for introspection here, delivering verses about survival, pain, and quiet transformation. The song struck a chord instantly, crossing the 1 million view mark in less than a week.

Nel Ngabo & Platini P - “HOZA” (Rwanda) Rwandan hitmakers Nel Ngabo and Platini P join forces for “HOZA,” the first single off their upcoming joint album Vibranium. Both artists have been steadily building solo careers in Rwanda’s vibrant music scene, but “HOZA” marks a new chapter