The Best East African Songs Right Now: July 2025 Edition

It’s been another great month for music coming out of East Africa.

From noteworthy releases from Tanzanian stars to highlights from fast-rising Kenyan musicians, these are the best songs that came out of the East African music scene in July.



Read ahead to get all the latest and best East African music drops from the likes of Marioo, Bien, Bebe Cool, Diamond Platnumz, and many more.

Marioo – “Mvua” (Tanzania) Tanzanian star Marioo returns with "Mvua," a smooth, amapiano-infused love song that showcases his signature blend of bongo flava and emotional storytelling. The song's title — Kiswahili for "rain" — sets the tone for a track soaked in metaphors of longing and affection. This month, Marioo also dropped "Ha Ha Ha," another chart climber that reaffirms his consistency as a hitmaker.

Bebe Cool feat. Joshua Baraka – "Cheque" (Uganda) Veteran Ugandan star Bebe Cool enlists rising talent Joshua Baraka for "Cheque," from his Break the Chains album. The track pairs Bebe Cool's seasoned reggae-dancehall swagger with Baraka's youthful melodic flair, resulting in a laid-back anthem about relationships, ambition, and the desire for "cheque, cheque, cheque" as the chorus goes.

Bien – "All My Enemies Are Suffering" (Kenya) Kenyan singer-songwriter Bien sets the tone for his next chapter with his latest single "All My Enemies Are Suffering," off his upcoming album Alusa Continua! Fresh off a successful summer tour across the U.S. and Europe — including multiple sold-out shows — Bien is riding high while teasing even more new music on the way.

Matata feat. Mejja – “Tiki Tako” (Kenya) Matata teams up with legendary hitmaker Mejja to deliver the high-energy banger "Tiki Tako," the official follow-up to their viral smash "Mpishi," which has garnered almost 10 million YouTube views in just three months. "Tiki Tako" is a vibrant celebration of street energy and Kenyan rhythms. This is their group's second song together after "Chini Chini" in 2021.

Diamond Platnumz feat. Bien – "Katam" (Tanzania/Kenya) Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz links up with Kenya's Bien for "Katam," a smooth afro-pop anthem that fuses Bongo Flava rhythms with Bien's signature vocal finesse. The track has quickly gained traction across East Africa, racking up millions of views and cementing itself as a cross-border favorite.