The Best North African Songs Right Now: July 2025 Edition

Summer is officially in full force in North Africa! Everyone who can is fleeing to the Mediterranean beaches; the cities are sprawling at night but empty during the day.

The new North African music releases recommended in this list provide the soundtrack to the timelessness of hot summer days and nights, created between a world that necessarily slows down and the reality of war and genocide in several places throughout the region.

Mario-Georges, Razeen, MOR.LOV - "Nazel" (Sudan, Lebanon, Germany) The ultimate chill beach song of the summer comes from French Lebanese vocalist Mario-Georges, Sudanese artist Razeen, and Berlin-based producer MOR.LOV. Over a bassline and melodies that draw sonic connections between Beirut, Khartoum, Jaffa, and Yaafour, Mario-Georges sings about his longing for Beirut. His refrain "We will be neighbours again," delivered in wavering, polytonal vocal lines, dances between all the places we miss and continue to carry within us.

Kamikazem, Karamell - “3ady” (Egypt) Egyptian rapper Nour Kazem, aka Kamikazem, and producer Kareem Khaled, aka Karamell, team up for "3ady," an electro-shaabi track that merges Egyptian rast maqam with club-ready electronic production. Kamikazem wrote "3ady" in a time of emotional overload, assuring himself that everything will turn out the way it's meant to, even as he leans into and embraces the chaos of life in Cairo.

Bayou, Tawsen - "KAYANI" (Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia) Egyptian Saudi singer Bayou collaborates with rising Moroccan artist Tawsen on "KAYANI," a light summer track tailored for evenings by the Mediterranean coast. Produced by Jean Bleu, Bayou's signature romantic vocal lines, paired with the layered percussion of the sagat and tabla, make for a perfect North African R&B song.

Kore, Cheikha Rimitti - "Rimitti Riddim 2" (Algeria) Algerian DJ and producer Kore samples the late Algerian raï icon Cheikha Rimitti for Raï'n'B anthem "Rimitti Riddim 2." Rimitti was a pioneer of Algerian women singing songs of lust in public. Her vocals weave into a syncopated beat and synth scapes accompanied by the mizmar, ready to conquer any party.

Turk - “EH KMAN” (Egypt) Cairo-based masked artist and filmmaker TURK released his debut full-length project, Mslsl Turk / "مسلسل ترك" ("TURK Series"), consolidating his work across sound and image. Across three discs, each containing four tracks, TURK weaves a narrative of identity, fragmentation, and resistance. "EH KMAN" is on "SEZON 2," disc 2, on which TURK ventures into sociopolitical critique. Over a simple beat with repetitive percussion and synth melodies, he asks a woman "w eh kman" (and what else?) in glitchy, distorted vocals.

Ma-Beyn - “Million So2al“ (Egypt, Sudan) Palestinian Egyptian artist Ma-Beyn features Sudanese rapper Mujvhed on "Million So2al," from her self-titled album. True to its meaning, Ma-Beyn (Arabic for "in-between") switches between genres and sounds, but follows a narrative of political consciousness and urgent messaging. "Million So2al" is a sober track reflecting on the many questions Palestinians, Sudanese, and people throughout the region have about the current state of the world.

7ari, Ramoon - "Wad Al Makhazin" (Morocco) Moroccan rapper 7ari and acclaimed producer and DJ Ramoon released their highly anticipated joint album 101 (pronounced One of One), marking their first collaboration project in partnership with Mass Appeal, the iconic entertainment company and record label co-founded by Nas. On "Wad Al Makhazin," 7ari raps over a simple, but expertly crafted beat that evolves from instrumental melodies to grittiness throughout the track. Adjusting his flows, 7ari takes listeners on a journey of storytelling that is felt even by those who don't understand his words.

CHAAMA, Fourat - “Zaama Nar” (Morocco, Tunisia) Chaama is a Moroccan musician who is represented by an avatar and prefers to stay anonymous. She rose to fame with her unique voice and believes that old music shouldn't be forgotten, so she remakes songs by infusing them with electronic beats to continue honoring them across younger generations. For this electronic remake of "Zaama Nar," a song by the popular Tunisian artist Sheikh Al Afreet, she teamed up with Tunisian artist Fourat.