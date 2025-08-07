Burna Boy, Made Kuti, and Bose Ogulu Unite Behind Nigeria’s Creele Studios’ New 3D Animated Short ‘SOPO’

Creele Animation Studios, the Nigerian startup founded by Nissi Ogulu, held a star-studded private premiere of its second 3D animated short film, SOPO, in Lagos two weeks ago. Attendees included family, well-wishers, and industry figureheads from across Nigerian society — among them Burna Boy and his mother, renowned talent manager Bose Ogulu, Mo Abudu, Wale Ojo, and Toke Benson.

The premiere marked a significant moment for the growing African animation scene. SOPO, which means “connect” in Yoruba, follows the emotional journey of Dotun, a father burdened by academic expectations, and his musically gifted son, Oyejo. Against a backdrop of intergenerational tension and the soulful rhythms of Afrobeats, the two slowly find their way back to each other.

“Storytelling is not new, animation is not new, but it’s how we are choosing to do it. That is where the magic lives,” said Nissi at the screening.

Though the film is not yet available to the public, Brannon Phillips of the entertainment, marketing, and talent agency, C.S.A., told OkayAfrica: “Creele Studios is currently in distribution negotiations. It will only be available to the public once distribution is finalized, likely alongside a longer-format release.”

The project is a family affair: the original score was composed and produced by Afrobeats musician, and executive produced by Bose Ogulu. “We believe in the future of African animation. SOPO is just the beginning of our journey to redefine storytelling and make it accessible to all,” Bose said.