Stream Burna Boy’s New Album, ‘No Sign of Weakness’

Burna Boy’s highly anticipated eighth studio album has arrived, and it features appearances from Mick Jagger, Stromae, Shaboozey, and Travis Scott.

Multiple versions of Burna Boy, one sitting on a brown leather chair, while four others stand behind him, looking at him and holding up signs, and the last one sitting on the side looking at the central Burna Boy.

The cover art for Burna Boy’s new album, No Sign of Weakness.

Photo by Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s new album, No Sign of Weakness, is here — and you can stream it at the links below.

The Nigerian superstar’s eighth studio album, released via Bad Habit/Atlantic Records, comprises 16 songs and features some eye-catching guest appearances.

The album features legendary Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, who appears on the album’s eleventh track, “Empty Chairs.” Another notable name is that of Belgian Rwandan pop star Stromae, who appears on “Pardon.” Nigerian American breakout star Shaboozey is featured on the just-released track “Change Your Mind,” and Travis Scott appears on the Brazilian baile funk-backed single “TaTaTa.”

Burna Boy has been rolling out No Sign of Weakness since the beginning of the year, having previously shared the album singles “Sweet Love,” “Update,” “Bundle by Bundle,” “TaTaTa,” and “Change Your Mind.”

He’s also announced a 16-city North American tour in promotion of the album. It kicks off in November at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The Red Rocks stop will make Burna Boy the first Nigerian artist to headline a show at the iconic venue.

The tour will pass through Chicago, Atlanta, Newark, and several other cities. It will wrap up in mid-December with a two-night show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Listen to Burna Boy’s new album, No Sign of Weakness, on Spotify here and on Apple Music here.

