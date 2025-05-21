Listen to Burna Boy and Travis Scott’s Hypnotic New Single “TaTaTa”

Nigerian star Burna Boy is gradually approaching the release of his eighth studio album, No Signs of Weakness, which will officially be out on July 11.

In typical Burna fashion, the run-up to the new album has been attended by a flurry of music and media activity, from getting on Shallipopi’s “Laho II” to his guest verse on French Haitian act Joe Dwet File’s “4 Kampe II.”

The Afrobeats superstar has made sure his vocals remain a part of the global listening experience, and he’s taking that mission even further on this new single.

On his latest pre-album single “TaTaTa,” Burna Boy is joined by the American superstar Travis Scott , who demonstrated his understanding of the Afrobeats soundscape on the Sarz-produced “ACTIVE,” one of the standouts from Asake ’s Lungu Boy.

On “TaTaTa,” both acts continue to curate the largely fun vibe that’s been the mark of No Signs of Weakness’ singles such as “Bundle On Bundle” and “Update.” “TaTaTa” has all the markings of a pure club banger, with its percussive overtones reflecting the sensual vibrance of Brazilian funk, a sound that’s becoming more prevalent among Afrobeats acts.

Burna Boy takes a decidedly unique path in his verse, favoring a stripped production to better highlight his vocals, as he tells machismo-driven tales. All of this leads to Scott’s uber-energetic style and verse being the thematic focus of the record.

As Burna Boy increasingly flies the banner of Afrobeats, his experiences have inevitably shifted to a much broader spectrum of life, with a renewed sense of hedonism to boot. It’s a side of the superstar lifestyle we’ve seen entire albums dedicated to, and it’s an artistic direction courted by the self-acclaimed African Giant in the run-up to his latest album. Possibly in the same realm of perception as Love, Damini , all indications point to a fun-streaked project.

It’s clear Burna Boy is making some of his most fun music yet, and on “TaTaTa,” he wants the world to ride along.