Damola Durosomo
Mar. 10, 2020 12:37PM EST

A young man wearing gloves and a face mask in the streets of Dakar, Senegal, on March 6, 2020. Four people have been tested positive to the coronavirus,Covid-19 in Senegal. Some of the infected people are in the university hospital of Fann in Dakar (Photo by Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

These are the 10 African Countries That Have Reported Cases of Coronavirus

Here's a country-by-country break down of coronavirus' presence in Africa.

Globally, there are more than 115,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been over 4,000 deaths due to the virus, while around 65,000 people who were infected have recovered. By and large though, Africa has been affected by the virus on a much smaller scale than other than the continents of Europe, North America and Asia, with just 100 reported across the continent, according to BBC Africa. As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of two deaths have occurred on the continent, one in Egypt and another in Morocco.

While the spread of coronavirus appears to be slowing down in China and South Korea, other countries are seeing an increase in confirmed cases. Italy, where 463 people have died—the most in any country outside of China—is currently on nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak. Iran reported the highest single day toll after 54 people died within 24 hours. The death toll in the United States has reached 27.

READ: Coronavirus: Africa is Not the Center of This Epidemic and the West is Pissed.

Coronavirus' much smaller presence in Africa, however, has caused many observers in the West to scratch their heads, mostly in contempt (and possible envy), as OkayAfrica writer Rufaro Samanga points out in her op-ed Coronavirus: Africa is Not the Center of This Epidemic and the West is Pissed.

This, of course, doesn't mean that African governments don't need to take proper precautions to combat the virus. In fact, many of them already have such procedures in place. "While it may be a better pill to swallow African governments are already leading the way in terms of response efforts and they will continue to show the rest of the world what needs to be done and how," writes Samanga. "Tasked with facing off with an epidemic every so often, many African countries have invariably developed effective strategies over the years to contain, treat and resolve. Quarantine and self-isolation are not foreign concepts to us, but they appear to be for the West."

Nonetheless, there have been confirmed cases in ten countries in Africa. If you want to learn more about coronavirus' presence on the continent, check out the country-by country breakdown below.

Egypt 

At 55, Egypt has recorded the highest number of cases on the continent. The majority of cases came from a group of people who had previously been aboard a Nile cruise ship, reports CNN. The first coronavirus related death on the continent occurred there yesterday, after a German man succumbed to the disease.

Algeria 

The North African country of Algeria has reported 20 cases, but zero fatalities. According to Business Insider, 16 of those cases are from within the same family.

South Africa 

South Africa has a reported seven cases, with four of those cases being confirmed this past Monday. The four new cases are from the same group of ten people that returned to the country after vacationing in Northern Italy in March, according to CNN. Travel bans have been implemented in the nation.

Tunisia 

Tunisia has recorded five cases of COVID-19. The government suspended Northern Italy ferry services last week as a preventative measure, reports The New York Times, while football gatherings in the country have also been restricted. Geographically, Tunisia is the closest African country to Italy and flights to the region have been given a separate terminal at Tunis airport.

Senegal 


There have been four confirmed cases in Senegal. There are concerns that religious pilgrimages slated to begin this month, could add to the spread of the virus. A video from Al Jazeera, outlines the lengths that some Senegalese citizens have gone to protect themselves against coronavirus.

Morocco

Morocco has reported two cases of the virus. According to a recent report from, the Anadolu Agency, the country announced its first COVID-19-related death on Tuedsay morning, after an 89-year-old woman succumbed to the virus. This marks the second coronavirus-related death in Africa.

Cameroon 

Cameroon has also reported two cases since the outbreak. The spread has also impacted African nationals living outside of the continent. A piece in BBC Africa, outlines the journey of a 21-year-old Cameroonian student living in Jingzhou, China who contracted the virus, but later recovered.

Burkina Faso 

Burkina Faso became the sixth Sub-Saharan African nation to report cases of the virus on Monday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to Gulf News Africa, the two people affected were a husband and wife who had recently returned from France.

Nigeria

There have been two confirmed cases in Africa's largest country. It was the first country in Sub-Saharan African to be hit by the virus, after an Italian man traveling to Lagos tested positive, according to a report from Reuters via Citizen Digital. There have been zero fatalities so far. As a recent story from QuartzQuartz points out, it is the spread of the viral Lassa disease in Nigeria that poses a more significant threat in the country at this time.

Togo 

Togo reported its first and only case of COVID-19 last week. A 42-year-old woman who had previously traveled to several countries in Europe contracted the coronavirus, and was subsequently placed in isolation. She is believed to be in stable condition, according to a report from Reuters.

