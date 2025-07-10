Da Capo’s Journey to Become an Afro-House Torchbearer

When it comes to aura, few possess it like Da Capo. The DJ and producer, who was raised in Seshego, Limpopo Province, and shaped by a deeply musical upbringing – his mother a jazz dancer and his grandfather a trumpet player – now sits firmly among the upper echelons of global music culture. A key architect of the Afro sonics movement, his influence extends deeply across genres such as Afro-house, Afro-tech, and 3-Step.

Da Capo is rarely home nowadays. He's become a globetrotting sonic pioneer whose impact on the scene is undeniable, with countless up-and-coming producers citing him as a foundational figure. During an hour-long conversation, Da Capo spoke with OkayAfrica about creating a follow-up to his acclaimed 2017 release, Indigo Child, which featured powerhouses such as Wanda Baloyi, Jackie Queens and Berita, how he balances the demands of international travel and performance with the need to keep an ear on the ground (he has a team that curates a monthly folder full of new music), and how his journey from bedroom hip-hop producer to budding upstart entirely changed upon being discovered by Nick Holder — who subsequently released his first public offering in 2009. Then came the compilation album, featuring Punk Mbedzi mixed by DJ Swizz, the 2016 Ibiza residency under the guidance of Black Coffee, and numerous remixes for artists such as Tresor, Nduduzo Makhathini, Phuzekhemisi, Zaki Ibrahim, Louie Vega, and more. He even explored techno territory in 2023's unafraid Bakone. Indigo Child II: Love and Frequency, his fifth studio album in as many years, is an outstanding body of work that contains all the traces of his journey so far, along with some outlandish and mind-boggling sound design that sounds like the future knocking on our doors. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.





Why did you decide to release Indigo Child II now? Everything is God's timing. You can plan something, and then it doesn't happen, which means it wasn't the right time. The album was bound to be released at this very moment. I had the project for more than two years, trying to spread it out and find which songs people would fall for. The plan was to drop it in 2021. What do you admire the most about the person you've become since the original Indigo Child album in 2017? Being a leader, being at the forefront of the culture, being someone that people look up to, being a grootman (elder) of the game. I've done so much for the culture, and now the culture is giving back to me. I'm talking about fellow producers, people who look up to me. I travel all over the world, and people tell me I'm a pioneer. They tell me that they've drawn inspiration from me and that they wouldn't be doing this without me. What are your thoughts on the global reception of the Afro-house movement? Is there an imbalance between people who make it and those who consume it? As the originators of the sound, are you still in control of the narrative of where Afro-house goes? This is the ongoing war between the European Afro-house and our Afro-house at the current moment. A majority of people feel like Afro-house is starting to become commercialised, losing its authenticity. However, to someone who has been in the space for such a long time, I feel that Afro-house is currently growing in a positive direction. Take a look at how many Afro-house producers from South Africa are expanding their reach globally. Back in 2011, 2012, and 2013, you would have never found any South Africans making moves all over the world. It was super limited. Currently, everyone can have a slice of pie. As long as you're pushing the sound into the right spaces, we'll appreciate you and show you love.

When do you decide when a song is done? It never ends. After giving Indigo Child II to DSPs, I went back to a couple of songs. I didn't like how they sounded. So I told that team to take the uploaded songs down. We fixed the songs and sent them back. Even when I listen to it today, there'll be something that sticks out. When did you start working on the album's first song, "Funa Wena?" Our studio session with Ndoni for that song was so funny. She wrote the song, then asked everyone to go out before she was about to record. That was a really fascinating moment for me. She's a true creative. She recorded the song, and I went back home and listened to it. The vocals were spiritual, so I needed to create something that would complement them, as the original track had a different beat. How did the song with MaWhoo and Soul Star, "Phakade Lami," come about? The song started as a remix of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." If you listen to the instrumentation, it's written for her vocals. I was just challenging myself. I posted it on SoundCloud and YouTube, and people fell in love with it. Soul Star heard it on YouTube, then he removed the vocals, kept the beat, wrote and recorded a new song, and sent it to me. I was blown away, and I wanted it to be the lead single. It was a good song, but I felt that we needed another person on it. The first person that came to mind was MaWhoo. Without her, that song was not gonna come out. How did the Miči session go, and what was your favourite session from this album? That was the one, the one with Miči. It was my favourite because she is the first person to ever write and record a song on the very same day. We had a different beat; she jumped in the studio, wrote the song, and recorded it herself. I went home after that and created a new melody to accommodate her.

Da Capo's first release was with Nick Holder in 2009 Photo by JR Ecko