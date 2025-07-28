Ghanaians Celebrate the Incomparable Legacy of Daddy Lumba
Dozens of songs by the iconic musician have seen significant streaming spikes, as heartfelt memorial messages flood social media following the passing of one of Ghana’s greatest music legends.
In the last two days, nearly a third of the 100 most played songs on Apple Music in Ghana are by the late, great Daddy Lumba, the iconic highlife-fusion artist who passed away on Saturday, July 26. Widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest musicians, Lumba left behind a mammoth catalogue of over 30 albums and a boatload of classic songs that transcended generations and, as evidenced by the instant posthumous streaming spike of his music, will continue to find more ears beyond his passing.
Heartfelt condolences have been shared online by prominent Ghanaians, with President John Mahama stating that his “unmatched musical genius provided the soundtrack to our lives, carrying us through various phases of life.” Mahama continued: “The beats to his memorable songs may have died down, but his enduring legacy will echo through the ages.”
Former Vice President and presidential candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, called Lumba “a pillar of Ghana’s highlife genre,” citing his impact on listeners at his peak popularity in the late 1980s and the ‘90s. “His brilliant compositions and works have not only entertained but also inspired and uplifted many of us. His passing is indeed a huge blow, not only to the music fraternity but to the entire country.”
Many Ghanaian artists also shared messages eulogizing Lumba, spotlighting his influence on their crafts and careers. “As hard as this hits, I am only comforted in the firm trust that a true legend never dies,” singer Stonebwoy wrote in an X post. “I count myself blessed to have come in touch with a rare one who shaped the sound of Ghana, the African sound, and influenced generations, including those that will forever come after.”
In a very terse post, rap artist and collaborator Sarkodie stated that Lumba “gave us enough,” extending prayers to the icon’s family. Similarly, Sista Afia shared her appreciation for Lumba’s seminal career, affirming that his “legacy lives on forever,” while rapper M.anifest simply shared a clip of the hit song, “Aben Waha,” with the tagline, “Iconic.”
On social media, many young Ghanaians have been sharing their experiences encountering Daddy Lumba through their parents and older relatives playing his music. For example, X user @gyebi_9 recalled being hooked on Lumba’s melodic abilities even though they “couldn’t understand up to 10% of what he was saying.”
While he sang almost entirely in Twi, Daddy Lumba’s pioneering genius as a songmaker endeared him to many, as he put a modern spin on Ghanaian highlife by combining it with dance genres like disco and ‘90s house music. Lumba’s professional career started off in the late ‘80s in Germany as part of the Lumba Brothers, a duo with Nana Acheampong. Together, they released the album Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, with its title track, a rumination on the sometimes turbulent nature of living in the diaspora.
Daddy Lumba struck out on his own at the beginning of the ‘90s and quickly established himself as the foremost superstar in Ghana. The relatability of his writing, in addition to the inherently boundary-pushing nature of his music, made him a standout artist, whether he was tackling weighty themes like the fragility of life and the inevitability of death on songs like “Makra Mo” and “Ankwanoma,” or relishing in the haze of affection as on “Aben Waha.”
Emotional specificity was also his superpower, as shown in one of his signature hits “Theresa,” a gratitude-filled song dedicated to the titular character that was an early companion from their high school years, and was financially invested in Lumba’s emigration to Germany, a move that helped kickstart his music career.
Daddy Lumba wrote and released hundreds of songs, touching on a wide range of topics and emotions. “The sheer range of [Lumba’s] output. From funeral anthems, to culture defining hits to gospel melodies,” X user @KojoIbadin wrote, marveling at the legend’s impact. “How can you compare this man to anyone else?”
Without a doubt, Daddy Lumba will forever be incomparable.