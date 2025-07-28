​Ghanaians Celebrate the Incomparable Legacy of Daddy Lumba

In the last two days, nearly a third of the 100 most played songs on Apple Music in Ghana are by the late, great Daddy Lumba, the iconic highlife-fusion artist who passed away on Saturday, July 26. Widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest musicians, Lumba left behind a mammoth catalogue of over 30 albums and a boatload of classic songs that transcended generations and, as evidenced by the instant posthumous streaming spike of his music, will continue to find more ears beyond his passing.

Heartfelt condolences have been shared online by prominent Ghanaians, with President John Mahama stating that his “unmatched musical genius provided the soundtrack to our lives, carrying us through various phases of life.” Mahama continued: “The beats to his memorable songs may have died down, but his enduring legacy will echo through the ages.”

Former Vice President and presidential candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, called Lumba “a pillar of Ghana’s highlife genre,” citing his impact on listeners at his peak popularity in the late 1980s and the ‘90s. “His brilliant compositions and works have not only entertained but also inspired and uplifted many of us. His passing is indeed a huge blow, not only to the music fraternity but to the entire country.”

Many Ghanaian artists also shared messages eulogizing Lumba, spotlighting his influence on their crafts and careers. “As hard as this hits, I am only comforted in the firm trust that a true legend never dies,” singer Stonebwoy wrote in an X post. “I count myself blessed to have come in touch with a rare one who shaped the sound of Ghana, the African sound, and influenced generations, including those that will forever come after.”

In a very terse post, rap artist and collaborator Sarkodie stated that Lumba “gave us enough,” extending prayers to the icon’s family. Similarly, Sista Afia shared her appreciation for Lumba’s seminal career, affirming that his “legacy lives on forever,” while rapper M.anifest simply shared a clip of the hit song, “Aben Waha,” with the tagline, “Iconic.”