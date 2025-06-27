Democratic Republic of Congo & Rwanda Sign U.S.-backed Peace Deal

Government officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are signing a peace deal in Washington, D.C., today, a culmination of a U.S.-led mediation effort aimed at reducing tensions between the two nations. It is expected that this agreement will serve as a concrete step toward ending hostilities in the region. The deal will also benefit the U.S. government and American companies by improving access to critical mineral mining operations in Congo.

Hostilities between the neighboring African countries resumed earlier this year after the M23 rebels took over cities in the mineral-rich eastern region of Congo with purported assistance from Rwanda. The armed group is reportedly backed financially by Rwanda, while thousands of soldiers from the Rwandan army are alleged to have assisted M23’s march into eastern Congo. The U.S.-backed deal could be a major accomplishment, considering that both countries have been at odds for over two decades. However, peace is not yet guaranteed. M23 has repeatedly stated its preference to negotiate with the Congolese government, meaning the group could interpret this deal as not binding on its interests. In March, the group boycotted planned peace talks, protesting sanctions placed on some of its high-ranking officials.

Speaking to the Associated Press earlier this week, M23 spokesman Oscar Balinda stated that the U.S.-facilitated deal doesn't concern the rebels. Without assurances that the armed group will vacate the eastern region, the effectiveness of the deal is highly uncertain, meaning the Congo will have to rely even more on its potentially momentous mining-for-security agreement with the U.S., which has been criticized for its long-term imbalance and extractive nature.

The U.S. had initially set the exit of all Rwandan troops from Congo as a condition for the deal to be signed; however, the demand had not been met and was subsequently dropped. While Rwanda has consistently denied arming and supporting M23, it says operations in Congo are an act of self-defense, as it considers armed groups domiciled in its neighbor an existential threat, especially the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), which carried out the Rwandan genocide over 30 years ago. Uncertainties remain with this deal; both Rwanda and Congo have yet to put on a friendly facade. Just yesterday, the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR) dismissed Rwanda’s objection that it could not hear a case in which the Congolese government accuses Rwanda of grave human rights abuses in Congolese territory. Congo is accusing Rwanda of mobilizing its troops and working with proxies to commit atrocities, including massacres, sexual violence, and forced displacement of civilians.