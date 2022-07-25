The Lost in Riddim festival sees a host of African talent make their way to the Bay Area to celebrate this year's Nigerian Independence Day
This year, the international music and art festival Lost in Riddim is returning with an African affair, as artists from across the continent make their way to California's Bay Area. The music event, which comes to us via Sol Blume this October, features a girthy lineup, primed with the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Major League DJs, Davido, legendary Jamaican rapper Sean Paul, and so many more.
The Afrobeats-drenched event will be hosted on the weekend of Nigerian Independence Day -- and seems to have become the unofficial place to be. The Giant of Africa's many, many children has set their sights on celebrating their heritage in California this year as the lineup includes, IT girl of the year, Nigerian songstress Tems, Tiwa Savage, Rema, Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniels, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, CKay, Adekunle Gold -- and that is legitimately not all, folks.
South Africa's hottest DJ of the year Uncle Waffles and her male counterparts Major League DJz are set to perform for the eager fans, while Jamaican talents Protoje, Skip Marley, and Koffee join Paul to fly their flag proudly.
The UK puts some skin in the game with music stars Ella Mai, Skepta, and Stefflon Don, and Ghana's best Black Sherif aims to dominate the stages of the two-day festival.
The Lost In Riddim festival was brought into the world by first-gen African immigrants Fornati Kumeh and Jehu "Manny" Hunter. On their second run at the independent music event, festival co-founder Kumeh says, "As proud children of immigrant parents, we created Lost in Riddim because we wanted to offer a festival experience more authentic to ourselves and our culture."
"With a new and larger location, not to mention this incredible lineup of international artists locked in to perform" he continues, "I'm expecting this to be a weekend for the record books. We really hope fans worldwide will come show out at Lost In Riddi this October.
Two-day tickets go on sale Monday, July 25 via LostInRiddim.com with General Admission at $225 and weekend VIP passes starting at $450. Tickets are limited and prices increase as the festival creeps closer so buy em as soon as you can!