Feya Faku, Jazz Luminary and Generational Bridge, Has Passed On

Feya Faku, the South African musician whose distinct sonic dialect colored every corner of the country's improvised music scene, is no longer with us. The trumpeter, flugelhorn player, and teacher passed away in his sleep in Basel, Switzerland, yesterday while on tour with pianist Paul Hamner. He was 63 years old.

His ascension comes during a volatile time – a moment of global reckoning and local horrors that have startled even the bravest. Among these era-defining shifts is the steady departure of some of South Africa's finest musicians and artists. In just the past month, we've lost giants:Louis Moholo-Moholo departed days ago, andRashid Lombard not long before. Stretch further back, and the past six months resemble a purge: drummer Morabo Morojele, Malombo percussionist Thabang Tabane, and the transcendent vocalist Suthukazi Arosi – all gone. The scene is in flux. Born Fezile "Feya" Faku in 1962 in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha), bra Feya emerged from the Eastern Cape's storied jazz lineage – a region that birthed titans. His grounding in township choral traditions and brass bands gave his horn a timbre both spiritual and unmistakably South African.

He came of age musically during the height of apartheid, navigating personal and political storms through his instrument. After studying under Darius Brubeck at the University of Natal in the late 1980s, Faku became part of the post-apartheid generation that helped bridge the divide between exiles and those at home in South African jazz. His horn carried the fire of resistance and the balm of healing in equal measure. He came of age musically during the height of apartheid, navigating personal and political storms through his instrument. After studying underat the University of Natal in the late 1980s, Faku became part of the post-apartheid generation that helped bridge the divide between exiles and those at home in South African jazz. His horn carried the fire of resistance and the balm of healing in equal measure.

Feya Faku studied under Darius Brubeck in the late 80s Photo by Tšeliso Monaheng

Pianist, composer, and producer Luyanda Madope was playing some of Faku's compositions at the piano when OkayAfrica called to reflect on the life of a man whose output carried the weight of someone aware that their time was limited. "I'm left with joy," he tells OkayAfrica, digging into a memory archive that stretches back to his student days in Johannesburg. Madope played Faku's Homage album religiously and describes the prolific composer as "that master." "If you've passed through him, you know what's up. You know, when it's him, he has a voice. He's got the sound that's only him," Madope says. This singular voice was a gift not only to South African jazz but to scenes across Europe, where he performed with Dominic Egli's Pluralism, and the US, where he toured with the Uhadi Ensemble (alongside the likes of McCoy Mrubata and the late Sibongile Khumalo). One of his last public appearances was at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, where he was flanked by Egli, Mthunzi Mvubu, Sisonke Xonti, and Raffaele Bossard.

Madope recalls Faku's ties to his community. "Bra Feya used to go to a high school called Mazibambane in my hood, Kwazakhele, back in those hectic South Africa days," he says. Their conversations, which Faku referred to as umrabulo (intellectual nourishment), were grounding, often happening over a pot of Bisto that the trumpeter would prepare. "Every time you left him, you came out different. Heightened. Enlightened," says Madope. Madope recalls Faku's ties to his community. "Bra Feya used to go to a high school called Mazibambane in my hood, Kwazakhele, back in those hectic South Africa days," he says. Their conversations, which Faku referred to as umrabulo (intellectual nourishment), were grounding, often happening over a pot of Bisto that the trumpeter would prepare. "Every time you left him, you came out different. Heightened. Enlightened," says Madope.

Pianist and producerBokani Dyer had just left a studio session when he received the news via a mutual friend. He first met Faku as an eight-year-old when he worked with Dyer's father, the legendary Steve Dyer. But it was over the past eight years, as Bokani grew into his own, that the two forged a deep artistic bond. "He taught me so much – through compositions, rehearsals, conversations, time on the bandstand," Dyer tells OkayAfrica. "He connected me to the generation before mine and gave me a better understanding of where the music came from." The loss still feels surreal. "It's crazy; he called me just a few days ago to book me for a gig. We spoke about his recent birthday show, which I was unable to attend. I told him how special it was that his son Bathabile featured on flute for the first time," Dyer reflects. Faku's output was prolific. "I used to tell him I don't know anyone who writes more than he does," Dyer reveals. "Every rehearsal, there was at least one new idea." If they hadn't seen each other in a while, Faku would arrive with new scores or send voice notes of melodies in progress, often asking for feedback or harmonization ideas. "He understood the tradition, having played with Bheki Mseleku, Abdullah Ibrahim, Winston Mankunku ... and passed that on to us. He shared stories, too."

Photo by Tšeliso Monaheng Feya Faku performing with Dominic Egli’s Plurism at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival