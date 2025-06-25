How Kahindo Mateene Is Building an Ethical Fashion Brand One Colorful Design at a Time

"Fashion has always been a part of my identity," Kahindo Mateene tells OkayAfrica over a Zoom call. The Congolese fashion designer was exposed to a variety of African fashion styles growing up in Uganda and Kenya, living in Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Niger, as well as traveling to DR Congo for the holidays.

Those years when she was "always surrounded by color" are formative to her work as the founder and primary operator of the fashion brand named after her. Mateene, who moved to the U.S. in her teens for college and is now based in New York, draws inspiration from her African heritage and the diverse cultures she has encountered. KAHINDO offers colorful pieces defined by striking print designs and textures, as well as a fresh reinterpretation of traditional African fashion. Beyond helming aesthetically striking pieces, Mateene's brand is creating social impact through its consistent collaborations with African tailors and textile designers, focusing on empowering women, paying them livable wages, and fostering sustainable jobs across several African countries. A key decision Mateene made when launching KAHINDO in 2017 was to move production to Africa. "That has been the most challenging part of my business, but it's also been the most rewarding," she says. "It's when I moved production to Africa that my business started to grow, and I think it's because I really wanted to make an impact. There are numerous fashion brands out there, and we've heard about the treatment of people, especially women, in countries like China and India. I wanted to do the opposite of that."

Mateene launched KAHINDO several years after she shuttered her first fashion brand, MODAHNIK. Photo by Kahindo Mateene

Producing in Africa means sourcing materials locally and sometimes working across multiple countries. Mateene shares that material for one of her collections was sourced from local fabric makers in Nigeria and then sent to Kenya to be cut and sewn. In another instance, she collaborated with an organization that focuses on refugee girls, engaging them in making tie-dye fabric for a collection. Mateene, the daughter of a diplomat, leans into the awareness of her privilege, a direct result of her grandmother's efforts to ensure her father's education despite dire financial circumstances. KAHINDO paying women "so they can support their families and their children" is her driving force for running an independent fashion brand. "Now that my business has this bigger mission of creating jobs and helping align with three of the United Nations sustainable development goals, every time there's a challenge, every time I want to quit my business, I remember all those women that I've worked with," she says. KAHINDO is Mateene's second attempt at a fashion brand; her first attempt was MODAHNIK, launched in 2009, following curiosity from her American friends about the outfits she would come back with after visiting Congo. "I did what I used to do every Christmas, which is go to the market, find fabric, go to the tailor, and have them make something because that's how we do it in Congo and a lot of African countries," she recalls. "Then I came back to Chicago at that time, and many of my friends were like, 'Oh my God, we want that, we want that.'" After unsuccessfully trying to source the same materials for her first pieces locally, Mateene turned to Vlisco, the Dutch textile company known for making and selling African print fabrics, and started producing pieces for MODAHNIK in the U.S. and China. By then, she had earned a second degree in fashion design after her first degree in international business and economics. In 2011, she was in the Chicago Fashion Incubator at Macy's on State Street program, and she went on to become a contestant on Project Runway in 2013. However, she shuttered her first brand when she moved to New York in 2015. "I think I was maybe ahead of the curve because in 2009, 2010, people were not wearing African things like how it is now," she says.

Mateene hopes to expand KAHINDO from being a one-woman team, in hopes of accelerated growth in the near future. Photo by Kahindo Mateene