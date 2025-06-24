KITFO TV Is Building a Streaming Home for Ethiopian and Eritrean Stories

It started with a bold declaration at a panel discussion.

While preparing to moderate a conversation in 2023 about Ethiopian and Eritrean representation in film and television, Denkinesh Argaw came to a clear conclusion. Two challenges stood out across the film industries in both countries: funding and distribution.

Weeks of research confirmed this reality. So, in that room in Los Angeles, she made an announcement that surprised many: she was going to create a streaming platform for Ethiopian and Eritrean stories. The response was mixed. Some questioned whether she knew what she was getting herself into.



“I was like, ‘I don't know, but we're gonna do it,’” she tells OkayAfrica.



And she did. In the year and a half since that bold declaration, Argaw has been building KITFO TV—a streaming platform created to showcase Ethiopian, Eritrean, and diaspora stories through films, TV shows, documentaries, and cultural programming that capture the depth and nuance of life in the Horn of Africa. The aim is not only to make these stories accessible to audiences back home but also to connect them with the wider diaspora and global viewers seeking more authentic African narratives. At its core, KITFO TV is about bridging the gap between local and diaspora creatives and giving their stories a home. “Our content is raw, and it's good,” she says while explaining the meaning behind the platform’s name. It is a reference to the beloved Ethiopian dish made from raw minced beef. “You don't need to be a blockbuster film for it to be a good film. You don't need to put in millions of dollars for it to be great.”

KITFO TV founder Denkinesh Argaw speaks at the inaugural KITFO Film Festival, where she introduced the platform's mission to amplify authentic Ethiopian and Eritrean stories through film and media. Photo by KITFO TV

A bridge across continents What sets KITFO TV apart is its focus on bridging the gap between Ethiopia, Eritrea, and their diaspora. Argaw originally envisioned it as a platform for diaspora-made content, inspired by her experience as an Ethiopian American working in communications and media. For the past decade, she has created cultural programming for Ethiopian and Eritrean communities abroad. (She is also a founding member of Motherland Sounds, one of Los Angeles’s most popular African party collectives.) But once she started connecting with filmmakers on the ground in Ethiopia, she realized just how urgently they needed alternative paths to distribution beyond platforms like YouTube. She saw that a platform designed with international reach could also serve them. “There are streaming platforms in Ethiopia, so what we're doing is not the most revolutionary thing, right?” she explains. “I think what makes it very different is that it's bridging the gap with the diaspora by exposing their work beyond the domestic market to a more international audience. That’s how filmmakers can get paid higher rates and start making more money.” The streaming service will showcase a blend of classic Ethiopian cinema and contemporary works from the diaspora, with a focus on making both traditional and modern narratives accessible to a global audience. All content will be subtitled, not just in English but in other widely spoken languages, to ensure that language isn't a barrier for viewers anywhere. The platform is still in its pre-launch phase, building momentum through film screenings, community events, and the launch of its own film festival — one in Los Angeles and another in Addis Ababa. The streaming platform is expected to launch around the time of the next film festival, scheduled for September 2025.

A panel hosted by the KITFO Film Festival explores how diaspora communities can uplift filmmaking in the Horn of Africa. Photo by KITFO TV