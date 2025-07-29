NYC Turned Up for the 2025 Mainland Block Party — Here’s What You Missed

What happens when Lagos energy hits the Big Apple? You get one of the most electric nights in NYC this year. On Saturday, ODUMODUBLVCK headlined the 2025 Mainland Block Party, co-hosted by OkayAfrica, and it was nothing short of a vibe.

From the jump, the scene at The Machine and the Big Apple party was loud, colorful, and buzzing with style. The crowd came through with drip and attitude, ready to dance, connect, and celebrate Afrobeats in all its glory.

Along the red carpet, guests helped fill in a giant coloring wall of ODUMODOBLVCK — a playful touch that added to the immersive energy. Merch stalls, photo ops, and pockets of creative chaos made sure there was never a dull moment.





Then came the headliner ODUMODUBLVCK, with his bold, flamboyant sound and signature energy. He tore through some of his most beloved hits like the Smur Lee co-hosted “JUJU” and the anthemic “DECLAN RICE.”





Last week, OkayAfrica caught up with one of the co-founders of Mainland Block Party, Tobi Mohammed, and Rebecca Momah, the organization’s Deputy Team Lead, who told us how this once-underground Lagos event became one of the most renowned on the continent. This past weekend’s NYC block party marked their second U.S. edition, and it doubled as part of OkayAfrica’s 15th anniversary celebration.





Other acts like the ever-magnetic DJ Spindoll, Joe O, and Chimzy also performed, taking turns to elevate the vibes. In all, it was quite a warm, intimate event, reiterating for the audience, and especially the organizers, that African expression will know no bounds. It doesn’t matter whether it’s on the continent or outside; for the music, we’ll always show up, and show up colorfully.