Sex, Secrets, and Survival: Why ‘MTV Shuga’ Still Hits Hard

The opening scene of MTV Shuga Mashariki will feel familiar to anyone young and eager for a night out. It begins with a young woman taking a swig from a liquor bottle before stepping into a club filled with bright lights, energetic music, and a lively crowd.

The story quickly introduces a group of Kenyan students navigating relationships, identity, and social pressure at university. That wild party soon spirals into scandal, breaking friendships and revealing hidden truths.

It's heady and hectic, as expected from anMTV Shuga series.

Sixteen years ago, MTV Staying Alive Foundation debuted the original series in Kenya as part of a campaign aimed at promoting healthy sexual behavior and attitudes among young people. That first season, which included a young Lupita Nyong'o, followed the lives of young students in Nairobi as they navigated relationships, sex, and the challenges of growing up, with a focus on HIV and AIDS awareness. The show was an instant hit for its authentic portrayal of youth life and its ability to spark conversations. Since then, the franchise, which dubs itself "Africa's leading youth drama," has expanded to South Africa, Nigeria, India, and beyond.



"Shuga is not just about entertainment, it's a tool for social change," Mitchelle Kimathi, Head of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation in Kenya, tells OkayAfrica. "Young people see themselves in these stories, and that's what drives awareness and action." "Shuga is not just about entertainment, it's a tool for social change,", Head of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation in Kenya, tells OkayAfrica. "Young people see themselves in these stories, and that's what drives awareness and action."

In 2025, MTV Shuga Mashariki — Mashariki means 'East' in Kiswahili — returns to its original home in Kenya with the same unfiltered storytelling and bold characters. Across eight episodes, it explores what it means to grow up in a Gen Z world shaped by hyper-connectivity. So, does the show still speak to today's youth in a meaningful way? For actor Matthew Ngugi, the answer is a resounding yes. Alongside a diverse young cast, Ngugi plays Eric, an 18-year-old nerdy freshman who prefers Japanese jazz over Afrobeats. As the son of the university dean and brother to a devout student leader, he struggles with family expectations and tries to fit in by joining the rugby team.

"Shows like Shuga help people understand how easy it is to get misled today. The issues young people face haven't changed much; they just look different now," Ngugi tells OkayAfrica. He adds, "Social media brings pressure straight to your door. Young people must figure out so much; one mistake can have serious consequences. The risks are greater now than they were in 2009." "Shows like Shuga help people understand how easy it is to get misled today. The issues young people face haven't changed much; they just look different now," Ngugi tells OkayAfrica. He adds, "Social media brings pressure straight to your door. Young people must figure out so much; one mistake can have serious consequences. The risks are greater now than they were in 2009."

Matthew Ngugi plays Eric, an 18-year-old nerdy freshman who prefers Japanese jazz over Afrobeats. Photo by MTV Shuga Mashariki

Kimathi attributes the show's continued relevance to its authenticity. For the new series, MTV Staying Alive Foundation conducted extensive research with its target audience to understand the youth's challenges. That research revealed new key themes in the show, such as economic insecurity, the shifting value of formal education, and hustle culture, which resonate deeply with Gen Z as they navigate a digitally driven and rapidly changing world. "We wanted the show to reflect the real lives and concerns of young people today," Kimathi says. "That meant listening to them closely and building characters and stories around what we heard." These characters and stories, displayed on screen, could open up dialogue across generations, says Ngugi. "It's an opportunity even for parents to use the show as an icebreaker," he says. Kenyan director June Ndinya, who co-directed the series alongside Likarion Wainaina and Mkaiwawi Mwakaba with a largely Kenyan crew, agrees. Having watched the first season in her mid-twenties, she tells OkayAfrica that she was drawn to working on the new season because of its impact and the fact that she is now a mother. She is looking forward to the discussions that it will prompt. "I'm going to sit down with my kids," she says. "I'm waiting to start a conversation that I've never had, to be honest. I've never sat with my kids and talked about sexual health and responsibility."

The cast of MTV Shuga Mashariki, featuring a fresh lineup of young Kenyan actors tackling Gen Z realities Photo by MTV Shuga Mashariki