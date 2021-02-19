Image supplied.

Musa Mseleku flanked by his four wives—MaYeni (Nokukhanya Mseleku), MaKhumalo (Thobile Mseleku), MaNgwabe (Mbali Mseleku) and MaCele (Busisiwe Mseleku).

Musa Mseleku’s Empire And The Cracks of Polygamy

The South African reality TV programs 'Uthando Nest'hembu' and 'Mnakwethu Happily Ever After?' show intimate details of polygamy from different perspectives. In current seasons, one thing is clear—polygamy is a challenging arrangement.