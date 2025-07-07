Ruger Discusses The Process of an Afropop Mind on ‘Afrobeats Intelligence’
On the latest episode of the podcast, the blownboy unpacks his genre-blending style, the writing process, and the requirements of a life in music with host Joey Akan.
Ruger's enigmatic personality is well known across Afropop. With his intriguing dancehall-inflected style, the Nigerian artist has positively contributed to the scene's sound and showmanship, making him an invaluable guest on the latest edition of the Afrobeats Intelligence series, hosted by Joey Akan and presented by OkayAfrica.
Given Ruger's affinity for performance and touring, it was quite fitting for Akan to begin the conversation from what he perceived as the differences in playing venues in not-so-popular cities, as opposed to cultural hubs like Lagos and Abuja.
"I think it's a different vibe when you go to places that are not really popular or populous," says Ruger. "Many of those people don't get to see us every time, so when they see us, it's energy all through. It's not like when we're performing in Lagos here, everybody is oga (a boss) … you can be performing and some people will be sitting down, looking at you, because many people have seen you many times."
From discussing performances, the conversation shifted to the potential of a music career, with Ruger speaking to the demands of pursuing one's dream through a path as sensitive and artistic as music. In facing challenges, training and conditioning become essential for greatness. "The passion is already there, you know how to do it," explains Ruger. "Like my manager would always tell me, treat music like it's football. A player who hasn't trained for many weeks might get on the pitch and not perform properly, or you might lack confidence. But as soon as you get into that scenery, you have to find a way to improve yourself."
Ruger creates music from the heart, unapologetically expressing himself, a trait that sets him apart. In this episode, he responds to the backlash he has received for some of his lyrics in the past. But mostly, Ruger and Joey exchange ideas on matters of inspiration and creation, with the artist eventually asking how he approaches the process of making music.
"I love making music from scratch," he says. "I like to see the keyboard around, whatever instrument I'm putting on a song, I like to see everything around… Because I grew up in the church. I was in the choir. All these things are what I'm familiar with. And that's the way I make music, it helps me to be free. We don't start too serious like 'oh, play beats'. I don't do that every time. Most of the songs I've made started with just chilling in the studio. Kukzbeatz would play the keyboard, start with some progressions, and the ideas would start coming. We would then start putting the mic in and packing everything together. It's a longer process, but it's always worth it at the end of the day."
Watch the interview below:
