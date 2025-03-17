Rwanda and Belgium Cut Diplomatic Ties Over Ongoing Armed Conflict in Congo

Rwanda and Belgium have expelled each other's diplomats, effectively severing diplomatic ties. Rwanda accused Belgium, its former colonial ruler, of "using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda."

This escalation follows weeks of growing tensions centered on the M23 rebel group's advancement and occupation of two major cities, Goma and Bukavu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). While Rwanda consistently denies involvement, it is widely believed that the East African country supports and finances the rebel group's activities in the region.

Belgium has been vocal about the need for the European Union to impose sanctions against Rwandan government officials to halt M23's operations and has strongly advocated for DRC's territorial integrity. Both Rwanda and DRC are former Belgian colonies.

In response to Rwanda's expulsion of its diplomats, the foreign affairs minister of Belgium, Maxime Prevot, announced reciprocal measures, stating that Rwanda's action demonstrates the Kagame administration "prefers not to engage in dialogue" during disagreements.

Late last month, Rwanda suspended its development cooperation program with Belgium, accusing Belgium of taking sides in the Congo situation. It's the same reaction the government had to the U.K.'s punitive measures, which includes the British government pausing bilateral aid and other diplomatic action. Rwanda accused the U.K. of "clearly [choosing] a side" and declaring that these measures do not "contribute to finding a lasting political solution to the conflict in Eastern DRC."

International pressure for sanctions against Rwandan leaders has intensified over the past month. Today, the EU adopted sanctions targeting high-ranking officials in the Rwandan Defense Force, M23, and the Gasabo Gold Refinery, all of whom are accused of exporting conflict minerals from Eastern DRC.

"This is not a 'Rwanda-bashing' exercise as some are trying to depict it — but a listing in reaction to those violating international [humanitarian] law," an EU diplomat anonymously told Politico. It is expected that the EU will adopt more sanctions and measures, especially as the bloc reviews a controversial critical minerals agreement it signed with Rwanda last year.