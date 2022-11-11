Sadio Mane Will Be Joining Senegal Squad for World Cup Despite Injury
The 30-year-old forward Sadio Mane was named to Senegal's squad despite his injuries.
Sadio Mane will be joining his squad in Qatar.
On Friday (November 11th), it was announced Mane will be on the Senegal team for the World Cup in Qatar, despite the fact he suffered recent injuries while playing against SV Werder Bremen in Germany. Mane had an injury that caused damage to his right fibula. (His team, FC Bayern Munich, beat Bayern 6-1.)
The star Senegalese footballer, who is 30, made headlines earlier this year for kicking his team to the Africa Cup of Nations; he also had a decisive penalty kick for the World Cup qualification. He is considered one of the most prolific African players and is known for scoring 34 times in a Senegal shirt.
Senegalese coach Aliou Cissé, who named Mane among the 26-man squad that would represent Senegal, said he was confident that Mane could recover from his injuries in time to play at the tournament.
Cissé also shared that the chosen players were selected because they were in line with the team's principles.
"The players chosen correspond with our vision and philosophy. They are competitors of a high level," Cissé told Al Jazeera.
Cissé said the team had sent the federation's doctor to examine Mane's leg but was informed that the star footballer would not need any surgery to recover. Cissé said he was pleased with the feedback because he would prefer to keep Mane on the team for the big game.
"That's very good news, and we now have the chance to try and get him fit for the tournament. We now have two weeks to observe and see how the injury reacts to treatment," Cissé, whose contract as a coach was extended by two years earlier this week, said. "I prefer to keep him in the squad because he is such an important part of us. We will do all in our power to ensure we can recover Mane in time to play."
