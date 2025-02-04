Nigerian Artist Praise Hassan Becomes a Finalist in the Inaugural Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize

Nigerian multidisciplinary artist Praise Hassan is one of six international photographers shortlisted for the prestigious inaugural Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize.

The award, launched by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz in collaboration with philanthropist and photographer Lisa Saltzman, celebrates emerging talent in visual storytelling. This year's finalists hail from Ukraine, the U.S., Nigeria, Romania, the Netherlands and France.

Hassan, based in Lagos, Nigeria, is a multidisciplinary artist, poet and graphic designer whose work spans documentary and conceptual photography, digital art, poetry, music, and design. Her art delves into themes of spirituality, mental health and the intersection of personal identity with collective narratives.

Between 2022 and 2024, Hassan transformed self-portraits into digital composites, chronicling her journey through depression, anxiety and healing. Influenced by Renaissance and Baroque art, her work blends somber vulnerability with bold expression.

Hassan rediscovered her passion for photography during Annie Leibovitz's mentorship program , part of the IKEA Artist in Residence initiative . Reflecting on this transformative experience, she said , "Throughout the Mentorship, I fell in love with my camera again. We connected." The opportunity also reignited her love for long exposures and experimenting with light, reminding her of the joy she felt the first time she picked up a camera.

Her project, "Metamorphosis," reflects her journey of self-discovery and emotional growth. The series includes intimate portraits of her best friend, Ife Ayobami, whose recent return to Lagos after years apart inspired Hassan to explore themes of connection and belonging.

The photos feature Ayobami, her sister Pelumi Ayobami, cousin Omotoba Aanuoluwapo, and family friend Segun-Olufemi Mary, capturing moments of warmth and the emotional depth of home and friendship. "I felt a connection not only to her home but to her as a person and photographer," Hassan explained. I felt a responsibility to take photos that show someone's innate personal connection to home. It was very emotional."

The Saltzman-Leibovitz Photography Prize awards a total of $20,000 to the shortlisted artists, with $10,000 for the first-place winner, $5,000 for second place, and tiered prizes down ranging from $2,000 to $500 for those placing third to sixth.

Winners will be selected by an esteemed panel of photography and art experts, including Drew Sawyer of the Whitney Museum of American Art, Isolde Brielmaier, Kira Pollack, Mary Grace Reeder and Vogue's Creative Director Raul Martinez. The judging process concluded on Jan. 31, 2025, and the winner will be announced in April.