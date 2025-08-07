How Sanza Sandile Turned Johannesburg’s Yeoville Into a Global Food Destination

When OkayAfrica tells Sanza Sandile, radio broadcaster and the charismatic force behind Yeoville Dinner Club, that his approach to cooking mirrors that of a jazz musician, he nods in agreement.



“Jazz is a far higher art than cooking for me, in my mind,” he says. We speak just after he arrives in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the first stop on a six-city U.S. tour of his inner-city Johannesburg culinary enterprise, with dates in Georgia, Mississippi, LA, New York, Maryland, and North Carolina. “So I am a jazzophile, it’s true. I’m not trying to be the Miles Davis of the kitchen – I’m touched by these 100 years of Kippie Moeketsi,” he adds, invoking the South African saxophonist and mentor to legends like Hugh Masekela and Abdullah Ibrahim. Moeketsi never went into exile. Similarly, Sandile has remained rooted in the Rocky Street enclave of Yeoville, the neighborhood he’s turned into a destination through food and storytelling. “He played the saxophone, he played,” he says, emphasizing the raw quality of Moeketsi’s craft. “For me, home, which is just the heart, is not the physical all the time. I think home is where the food is at.” His dinner club has hosted everyone from Rohan and Damian Marley, who were moved to tears by Sandile's space and stories, to Dave Chappelle, who came thrice in a single week. “They [Chapelle’s people] paid me to close my restaurant to go to his show, because he had enjoyed my food the day before,” he says.

Before he was preparing meals from different parts of the African continent, Sandile was one-third of the Harambe crew on YFM, alongside Thomas Msengana and Leslie Kasumba. Collectively, they had one of the largest shows on the regional radio station, attracting three million listeners weekly.

A typical night at the Yeoville Dinner Club can consist of more than ten different dishes. Photo by Alexei Majouev

“I went into YFM thinking I’m gonna talk about scripts, because I was more into film, I’d worked on Yizo-Yizo,” he says. “They realized that I can talk more than that.” Sandile started with DJ Fresh and, upon returning from a trip to Kenya, was asked by Msengana to start Harambe. “But I was always bringing apples everywhere I go,” he says, revealing a love for connecting people through food and stories. “You could only find African food, besides South African food, in Yeoville. I think I was already somehow opening up that window to, ‘you know what, there’s amazing smells when I drive past,’” he says. He paints a place that was – and still is – a haven for different flavors. Yeoville is a pan-African enclave nestled in the heart of Johannesburg. Like other parts of the inner city, it has weathered the city’s shifting political, economic, and cultural tides. It became a sanctuary for artists, activists, and migrants from across the continent after the end of apartheid – people drawn to its mix of street life, political debate, and late-night jazz from greats like Moses Molelekwa and Andile Yenana. But as Johannesburg’s middle class fled to the northern suburbs, Yeoville was left to grapple with urban decay, municipal neglect, and the stigma of being “too African.” “My food concept belongs in Yeoville, as it’s always inspired by it. Yeoville is like a dream deferred; it’s a futuristic pan-African suburb that the politicians don’t support. They imagine the upper Black middle class don’t like it because ‘it’s always full of Africans, it’s chaotic.’ I like it. I think only culture can change. I always hear these socio-political complaints about Yeoville or Johannesburg suburbia, and I’m thinking, we’re cultural players, we need to bring back the music and the food,” he says. Still, what remains is a layered and defiantly vibrant community, where corner stores sell cassava and plantain alongside rice and maize meal; where potatoes from Malawi arrive every Tuesday; where Afrobeats, reggae, hip-hop, and kwaito spill onto pavements; and where people like Sandile have kept the cosmopolitan spirit alive through food, music, and storytelling.

“I’m using food as a conduit to reflect on a whole lot more than food itself,” says Sanza Sandile. Photo by Alexei Majouev

The Dinner Club concept gained momentum around the 2010 Soccer World Cup. “Even if I was on the radio, I’ve never been a marketer of my ideas; I was always learning. But I started a supper club [in the late 90s] when food was five rands. We used to have a house on a hill in Yeoville called Cape Town, and I would make five rand pasta, and people would come. And I would say the sauce is ten rands. I became notorious because people thought the food was very expensive at my place. But then people came because I was on the radio,” he says. Earlier iterations of the kitchen were no more than five square meters, but Sandile has since moved to a bigger space upstairs. “I’m tagging along on this ‘Chef Sanza’ thing. I’m just a cook and a storyteller. I’m using food as a conduit to reflect on a whole lot more than food itself. I think it’s a continuation of my radio essence. Bringing food and my stories is becoming a nice continuation of what I’ve always wanted to do. Any small kitchen for me will do, or any small ingredient, as long as the people are gonna show up,” he says. What Sandile provides is a home away from the cold, high-priced restaurant culture of Johannesburg, where there’s a clear preference in the type of person those establishments want to accommodate. “I’ve always pushed the needle a little bit about how we can dine, so my food, in its philosophy, carries a lot of hope. I’m trying to draw up this vision of what we can do when we eat,” he says. “What about the migrants? People are cooking in small kitchens, and they’re making this food that we didn’t know the name of. And for a few years, we thought, ‘Oh, it’s too oily, it’s too fishy, who are these people, maybe they cook dogs.’ And I was always there to say, ‘Guys, I’m a Yeovillite, I’ve tasted this thing, and here I am, I’m alive,” he says. “I think it has evolved and become a full-on pan-African suburb. And it’s even more powerful because it hosts the Yeoville Dinner Club, which attracts 100 percent of people who don’t live in Yeoville. People think the place has gone down, that it has changed, but I think they’re just all crying for Whiteness – for a past that’s not even theirs.”

“I think [Yeoville] has evolved and become a full-on pan-African suburb,” says Sanza Sandile. Photo by Alexei Majouev