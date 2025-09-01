Seun Kuti and Bro. Diallo Challenge the Hype Around "First Blacks" on 'Bird's Eye View'

“All oppressed groups strive for that which is deprived.” - Seun Kuti

In 2008, when Barack Obama became the first Black U.S. president, it was arguably the most momentous first for Black people in the U.S. — and vicariously for Black people across the world. In the first episode of OkayAfrica’s new podcast show, Bird’s Eye View, Obama is one of several influential Black figures referenced in relation to novel achievements.

In an exploratory conversation, hosts Seun Kuti and Bro. Diallo (Diallo Kenyatta) dispel the idea that “First Blacks” are an expressly positive credit to the global Black community. Their back-and-forth highlights how the fanfare attached to being the first Black U.S. president, or the first Black billionaire, or the first Black person to do anything seen as immense or substantial, holds little intrinsic value if these achievements aren’t in proper service of society.

Both pan-Africanists who are highly critical of the social imbalance capitalism encourages, Kuti and Bro. Diallo relate their perspective to how most of these accomplishments are connected to an inherent pursuit of power. They also relate their topic to the centuries-long oppression of Black people through slavery, colonialism, and racism, creating the same conditions that Black people need to overcome to do these great things.

In his usual mix of bluntness and humor, Kuti references the South African-born richest man on the planet and his controversial salute, speaks on the Nigerian-born leader of a major U.K. political party and her fiery denigration of the place where she grew up, while also critiquing African leaders for being complicit in Africans vying for the power to be recognized as high-achieving.

In the middle of the episode, Bro. Diallo introduces the segment, “All Praises Due,” giving a concise history of the works and philosophies of the great pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey.

With this first episo