Seun Kuti Makes Major Moves with International Recording Label Signing
Afrobeat music heavyweight Seun Kuti has recently signed with the California-based record label, Knitting Factory Entertainment.
READ: Kuti Family, Wole Soyinka, Chris Martin, Bono & More Sign Petition For Fair Elections In Uganda
In a press statement, Johnson said that, "Seun Kuti, like his father Fela, is more than a musician or composer. He is an artist who speaks truth to power and won't compromise his values or beliefs." Johnson went on to add that, "Being a part of Seun's team is an honour and I'm excited for all the projects he has in the works, from albums with Egypt 80 to collaborations with other artists, Seun has a lot to show the world."
Just last year, Seun, alongside Made Kuti, Niniola, Wande Coal, Joeboy, Antibalas, WurlD and more, took to the stage to perform in the annual Felabration music festival. The 3-day event was held virtually and was the 22nd instalment of the festival having been established in 1998 by the Afrobeat pioneer's eldest daughter, Yeni Kuti.
Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO, Morgan Margolis, echoed Johnson's sentiments saying, "The Kuti family are part of Knitting Factory's DNA; they are synonymous with our brand." Margolis also expressed his desire for the record label to expand a number of opportunities for the Nigerian musician. Kuti himself has expressed his delight at having (again) joined what he calls "the Knitting Factory family."
Artists also on the roster at Knitting Factory Entertainment include Jontavious Willis, Kendra Morris, The Knitts, Lady Wray and several more.
