music
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Mar. 26, 2021 06:23AM EST
Image supplied.

Seun Kuti Makes Major Moves with International Recording Label Signing

Seun Kuti Makes Major Moves with International Recording Label Signing

Afrobeat music heavyweight Seun Kuti has recently signed with the California-based record label, Knitting Factory Entertainment.

Afrobeat music heavyweight and producer Seun Kuti has recently signed with the California-based record label, Knitting Factory Entertainment. The record label has been responsible for promoting his late father Fela Kuti's music over the past years and so, this is in some way, a full circle moment. The move was announced by his manager Aaron Johnson this past Thursday and is set to usher in a new chapter for the musician and his career as well as the collective legacy of his family's work.

READ: Kuti Family, Wole Soyinka, Chris Martin, Bono & More Sign Petition For Fair Elections In Uganda

In a press statement, Johnson said that, "Seun Kuti, like his father Fela, is more than a musician or composer. He is an artist who speaks truth to power and won't compromise his values or beliefs." Johnson went on to add that, "Being a part of Seun's team is an honour and I'm excited for all the projects he has in the works, from albums with Egypt 80 to collaborations with other artists, Seun has a lot to show the world."

Just last year, Seun, alongside Made Kuti, Niniola, Wande Coal, Joeboy, Antibalas, WurlD and more, took to the stage to perform in the annual Felabration music festival. The 3-day event was held virtually and was the 22nd instalment of the festival having been established in 1998 by the Afrobeat pioneer's eldest daughter, Yeni Kuti.

Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO, Morgan Margolis, echoed Johnson's sentiments saying, "The Kuti family are part of Knitting Factory's DNA; they are synonymous with our brand." Margolis also expressed his desire for the record label to expand a number of opportunities for the Nigerian musician. Kuti himself has expressed his delight at having (again) joined what he calls "the Knitting Factory family."

Artists also on the roster at Knitting Factory Entertainment include Jontavious Willis, Kendra Morris, The Knitts, Lady Wray and several more.

From Your Site Articles
nigeria nigerian music afrobeat seun kuti fela kuti music
Popular
Photo by VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images

Scottish University Set to Return Looted Nigerian Artefact

The University of Abeerdan in Scotland has announced that it will fully repatriate a Benin Bronze sculpture to Nigeria due to the 'extremely immoral' acquisition of the artefact.

The University of Abeerdan in Scotland has announced that it is in the process of returning a stolen Nigerian artefact. This comes after the unending calls for the repatriation of artefacts taken during colonisation from African countries. The university's senior management has heeded this call and a Benin Bronze belonging to Nigeria will be returned to the country within the next coming weeks.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Stogie T Delivers A Masterful Verse On Long-Awaited A-Reece Collaboration 'BRAVO'

Every single line in Stogie T's guest verse on A-Reece's new mixtape has a double meaning to it, and a majority of the lines refer to specific scenes in the film 'No Country For Old Men' while advancing the veteran emcee's story. Sekese Rasephei decodes the verse line by line.