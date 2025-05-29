Former Mauritanian Economy Minister Elected as African Development Bank President

Mauritania's former Economy Minister, Sidi Ould Tah, has been elected as the next President of the African Development Bank (AfDB). Tah won the election ahead of four other candidates, Amadou Hott (Senegal), Samuel Munzele Maimbo (Zambia), Abbas Mahamat Tolli (Chad), and Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala (South Africa), with over 76 percent of the votes in the third round of the election proceedings.

Going into today's election, which took place at this year's AfDB annual meeting in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Tah was one of the more notable candidates, thanks to his extensive experience in public finance and development-centered investments. Tah has led the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) since 2015, and he served as his country's Minister of Economic Affairs and Development for over seven years before that.

As BADEA President, Tah helped institute longer-term strategic planning, transformed the previously unrated institution into one with strong credit ratings, and strengthened its commitment to responsible investment practices, among other achievements. Set to take office as AfDB President in September, Tah will face his biggest challenge yet as he replaces Akinwumi Adesina, who will step down after serving two five-year terms.

Speaking earlier this week at the beginning of the bank's annual meeting, Adesina described the presidency of the bank as a mission. "This is not a job. If anyone is looking for a job, please don't take it. This is not a job. This is a mission," he said. During Adesina's presidency, the AfDB achieved its largest capital increase, from $93 billion in 2015 to $315 billion. The bank also achieved a record replenishment of the Africa Development Fund during its last round, raising $8.9 billion.

Adesina's presidency revolved around the "High 5s" priorities, which include Light Up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa. "The High 5s have impacted the lives of over 565 million people across Africa. These are not just figures. They are futures. They are hopes realized," Adesina said earlier this week.