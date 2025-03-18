Simi Celebrates the Light of Women in the New Video for “Woman to Woman”

The new visual is timed to coincide with Women’s History Month.

A still from the music video for Simi’s “Woman to Woman.”

Simi releases the video for “Woman to Woman,” a song off her 2024 album, to coincide with Women’s History Month.

Image from YouTube/Simi; video directed by Perliks.


Simi speaks boldly about women's experiences, particularly within Nigerian and African societies where women often face second-class treatment and harmful subjugation.

On her latest album,Lost & Found, the track "Woman to Woman" is a sweet celebration of Black Girl Magic. The Nigerian singer honors women's inner and outer beauty through simple yet radiant lyrics like "You're one in a billion / she a queen, she a vision."

The recently released music video, timed with Women's History Month, showcases a diverse cast of women dancing to the song's light, breezy rhythm. Simi performs elegantly in a gown while different women appear throughout the frame.

Unlike her more strident2021 video "Woman" — a spiritedFela Kuti-sampling track challenging misogynistic stereotypes — "Woman to Woman" takes a gentler approach. Though those societal problems persist, this new video celebrates women who create their own light amid darkness.

Watch it below.

