Simi Celebrates the Light of Women in the New Video for “Woman to Woman”

Simi speaks boldly about women's experiences, particularly within Nigerian and African societies where women often face second-class treatment and harmful subjugation.

On her latest album, Lost & Found , the track "Woman to Woman" is a sweet celebration of Black Girl Magic. The Nigerian singer honors women's inner and outer beauty through simple yet radiant lyrics like "You're one in a billion / she a queen, she a vision."

The recently released music video, timed with Women's History Month, showcases a diverse cast of women dancing to the song's light, breezy rhythm. Simi performs elegantly in a gown while different women appear throughout the frame.

Unlike her more strident 2021 video "Woman" — a spirited Fela Kuti -sampling track challenging misogynistic stereotypes — "Woman to Woman" takes a gentler approach. Though those societal problems persist, this new video celebrates women who create their own light amid darkness.

