Somalia’s New Federal State Renews Scrutiny on Its Complex Politics & Electoral System

Nearly a month after its declaration as the newest federal member state in Somalia, the process of forming a government for the Northeastern State is humming along rather smoothly. Late last week, Adam Abdullahi Aw Hassan was elected as the Speaker of the new state’s parliament, in a decisive win that saw 82 of the 83 parliamentarians participate in the vote.

Hassan will now undertake the task of integrating the new state's institutions into the federal system, a task that's much, much easier said than done. Somalia's federation-based government style, where state governments work in tandem with a central government, has been beset by a myriad of issues, including a lack of clarity about the delineation of responsibilities and constant power tussles rooted in decades of civil war, which can also be traced further back to pre-colonial, tribe-based biases. The Northeastern State is now the sixth member state of Somalia's federal government, following a breakaway from the self-declared, independent state of Somaliland. In early 2023, fighting broke out between the Somaliland army and forces allied with the Dhulbahante sub-clan for control of Las Anod, with the latter stating its preference to be part of the Somalian federation, rather than being governed by Somaliland. As with most disputes related to borders and tribes, a defining element is colonialism. Somalia gained independence in 1960 with the merging of two territories in the Horn of Africa, the larger part under Italian colonial rule and the smaller part a British protectorate. Following a coup led by long-time dictator Siad Barre, Somalia was an autocratic state until a rebellion overthrew Barre's regime in 1991. The rebellion was composed of multiple opposition forces; however, its success created a power vacuum that led to a civil war.





Meanwhile, Somaliland declared its independence following the collapse of Barre’s dictatorship. For a few years prior, it sought secession from Somalia in an armed struggle that led to the deaths of tens of thousands in what is now known as the Isaaq genocide. Somaliland’s independence push was based on the argument that it was a former British colony and reserved the right to back out of the merger with the former Italian colony. The quest also came at a time when Barre’s dictatorial rule had grown more repressive, and Somalia’s economy was in decline. Somaliland’s colonial-era boundaries included the Sool region, where the majority of its population belongs to the Dhulbahante sub-clan, which is part of the Darod clan. After years of dissatisfaction with involvement in national politics and latent disinterest in the breakaway state, citing Somaliland as largely serving the interests of the Isaaq clan, protests led to the Dhulbahante declaring itself to be part of Somalia’s federation. The Northeastern state includes parts of the Sool, Sanaag, and Todgheer regions, previously known as SSC-Khatumo, as well as the Maakhir state area, and is now “fully backed by the federal government of Somalia,” according to Mogadishu-based cultural commentator Ali Ahmed. “The federal government is fully supporting with the necessities for the running of the state government.” Speaking during the declaration in Las Anod, interior affairs minister Ali Yusuf Hosh stated that the federal government is “stepping up support designed to meet critical community needs and reinforce the operational capabilities of the nascent regional authority,” while emphasizing the importance of a shared approach under the federation system.

Many in Somalia are hoping to directly vote for their leaders. The country has long used an indirect, clan-based voting system to select parliamentarians and the president. Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images

However, not all the involved parties in Somalia are pleased with the new federal state. Puntland, the oldest federal member state, has claimed the SSC-Khatumo region as part of its territory, citing the Darod clan kinship with the Dhulbahante. The Puntland government has also accused the Somalian federal government of creating the state as a way to sow division in service of its own agenda. The relationship between the federal government and the Puntland government has been incredibly fraught over the years, with both sides fighting for power over who controls the oil-rich region's resources, as well as divisions over the country's political future. "After the lawlessness of the civil war and all the negotiations, you can understand the institutions are very weak and we are operating almost like a toddler because the federal member states do not know what they are required of," Ahmed tells OkayAfrica, shedding light on the fragility and opaqueness of Somalia's government system. "They are seeing themselves as full governments and not members of a federal government, but what is supposed to happen is, whatever they do as a local state government should be in cooperation with the federal government of Somalia."

Earlier this year, Puntland allied with Jubaland, another federal state, to oppose electoral reforms being proposed by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Before the alliance, both states had cold relations, after Jubaland backed out of supporting Puntland state president Said Abdullahi Deni’s bid for the federal presidency. Both states are now allied, after Jubland president Ahmed Mohamed Islam opposed a federal proposal to extend the tenure of federal member state administrations, which clashed with Islam’s plan to seek a third term in office. Puntland and Jubaland boycotted the National Consultative Council (NCC) summit last month, where the Northeastern State was made official. It was also at the summit that attendees signed an agreement calling for enhanced collaboration between federal states and the country’s electoral commission, in order to accelerate voter registration. However, without Puntland and Jubaland, the lack of a unanimous stance risks escalating tensions. Both disagreeing states have united in opposing President Mohamud’s push for a One Person, One Vote (1P1V) system, a stance that has renewed the spotlight on the country’s complex political system. While critics of the proposed reform say it’s the president’s attempt at consolidating power, many Somalians are in favor of directly voting in their leaders, rather than the indirect system that’s currently in place. “The citizens are fed up with living under anarchy for long, and many would want to have an electoral system where it’s one person, one vote, but the path for that is unrealistic,” Ahmed says. “Members of parliament are selected through the council of elders, and they then elect the president.”

Somalia has launched its first voter registration drive in over 50 years ahead of presidential elections planned for 2026. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has pledged to implement a one-person, one-vote model. Photo by Abukar Mohamed Muhudin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images