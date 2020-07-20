If I Die Tonight: Reason Is at His Best When Facing Adversity
An in-depth look at how South African rapper Reason channels adversity into great art.
In his verse for Stogie T's #FreestyleFriday series last month, Reason gave an update and shed some light on his publicized personal affairs: perceived brokenness and recent breakup with the mother of his twins. The freestyle revealed a man whose life is in shambles, as his actions disappoint those who are close and mean a lot to him.
Here's an excerpt from his freestyle:
"You asking me for bars, mom's asking me to explain/ All that disappointment like she's looking at my dad's face/ My ex told me I'm a broken man spreading heartbreaks/ So, very much like B.I.G, it's safe to say she lost faith"
Reason's freestyle trended on Twitter, with fans sympathizing with him and marveling at his ability to express himself honestly, which is nothing new. Adversity has played a huge role in Reason's career.
Some more than others, but we all go through unsavory moments in our lifetimes—every human being, after all, is a walking narrative. Reason has shared plenty of such moments with his wide fan-base and reach in his eventful career.
The rapper, who constantly refers to himself as "The Realest," has built a reputation as not only one of the most skilled and few socially conscious rappers in the country, but one of the most honest.
The lyricist from the East Rand treats a reasonable amount of his songs as diary entries that each define an epoch and aspect of his life. In 2016, Reason, who was one of the most sought-after rappers in South Africa, appearing on countless songs by other artists. He made time stop with his verse on "No Sleep Remix" alongside Stogie T, L-Tido, Ginger Trill and Monoea.
In his verse, Reason dealt with the loss of his son in a song that is considered one of the most monumental South African posse cuts (hands off, L-Tido! 🤭). For the most part, Reason's verse on "No Sleep Remix" is an archetypical posse cut verse—he's gunning for the throne, rapping, "I'm getting addicted to hearing good things about me," and, "Got a club hit from a kid who can't legally get into clubs though/ And I'm not even club, though/ Just friends with people who run those."
But, just before halfway through his verse, Reason sinks into a deep abyss of emotions. The plot thickens after he reflects on the industry, calling it "a circus" and stating he's surrounded by "props" like he was Andy Wachowski.
He mourns the loss of his son ("I'm thinking the most I spent on my son was a funeral paid with rhyme schemes") for almost a third of the verse before concluding it by reinforcing the slogan of his then-home, the label Motif Records, "We don't sleep."
The poignance of the verse doesn't just lie in the expression of grief, but in the entire verse's illustration of life as we know it—your highest moments have no choice but to co-exist with your sorrows. Especially as a rapper, the show has to go on.
At its core, Reason's Audio trilogy of albums was built on the expression of adversity. Each album captures moments in Reason's personal and professional lives. And it's all intentional, too.
"If I [write] something that's light, I wanna come back next week and change it," Reason told the audience during the listening session for Audio High Definition, the second instalment of the trilogy, at Red Bull Studios in Cape Town in 2014.
His Motif Records debut Audio 3D (2012) was his official introduction to the country's mainstream music scene after the release of his niche debut album The Reasoning (2012). Leading with "Do It Like I Can," Reason's breakout single, Audio 3D depicted the moment Reason realized he would become a professional rapper after years of bubbling under.
He expressed his apprehensiveness about the music industry (peep the song "Save Me") and celebrated his wins ("Status Update," "A Lot on my Mind")—Reason knew he had next. On Audio 3D, the rapper showed glimpses of the human behind his alter ego Reason The Mass—a ferocious backpacking battle and mixtape rapper who was a mainstay in the Joburg underground scene years prior.
In the Audio 3D deep cut "If I Die Tonight," Reason raps his appreciation to the people who mean a lot to him owing to the realization that he could die anytime. It was Reason as never heard before—tonally and lyrically vulnerable. Songs like "Promise Me," "Such a Brat" and "I Love You" pointed to a man who was in a young relationship that had just morphed into a serious partnership.
By the time Audio High Definition, a follow-up to Audio 3D, was released in 2014, things were different for Reason. After two years of constant growth as an artist, he had a lot to celebrate, which he did on most of Audio High Definition ("2 Cups Shakur," "Yangaz' Mina," "Touch the Sky," "Glasses to the Ceiling," "Awesome").
But, just like his verse on "No Sleep Remix," Audio 3D came with a moment of self-introspection. In a trilogy nested in the album consisting of the skit "The Mind" and the songs "The Body: Jeremiah 17 : 9" and "The Soul: My Ugly World" (mind, body and soul), Reason shared the dark side of his celebrity—debauchery, infidelity and moments of loneliness and guilt.
He repeats the line "I need to change my life" in the hook for "The Body" after sharing anecdotes of making bad decisions ("forgetting" to put his wedding ring on, driving while high and contemplating adultery) and how his infidelity was threatening his marriage.
In the skit that precedes the song, the lyricist and a lady friend, played by South African media powerhouse Bonang Matheba, can be heard having a flirtatious conversation. Things are headed the right direction until Reason, who's intoxicated, throws up in her car infuriating her and spoiling the mood.
"The Soul: My Ugly World" depicts the dark side of the music business. Reason raps, "Welcome to my ugly world, I know it feel like heaven but it's hell on earth," in the first verse's opening lines and proceeds to paint a picture of the club life where he encounters various characters ("models skinny thick and even piggish girls" and "made dudes with mansions, young dudes with mad chips [money], old dudes with rad chicks").
In each of his albums from the Audio trilogy, Reason dedicated a moment to emotional intensity and extremely honest self-introspection. As explored earlier in this article, on Audio 3D, that moment came at the very end of the albums on the songs "If I Die Tonight" and "Promise Me." On Audio HD, the mind, body and soul trilogy appears halfway through the album.
However, on Audio Re-Definition (Reason Season), the last instalment of the trilogy, Reason almost starts the album with that customary moment of emotional intensity. "TRVE," the second song on Audio RD, became the album's main song on the basis of the controversy it sparked prior to its release. The song's artwork, an image of blonde Jesus carrying two naked women on his shoulder, turned a lot of Christian heads. The rapper, who started calling himself Reazus at around the same time, was dismissed as blasphemous.
The song broke down the symbolism of the artwork—Reason was trying to be as righteous as Jesus, but his demons (mostly vices) were holding him hostage. He rapped: "I tempered with an image of perfection with some evils/ Not to disrespect you, but instead to preview/ That I would like to be Jesus Christ, but I see evil."
Reason's life had reached a catchment area—he wasn't on speaking terms with his boss at Motif Records, Tumi Molekane, his relationship was going south and he wasn't shy to admit he was at fault. He grappled with his complicated relationship with the music industry as a socially conscious rapper whose success was based solely on his craft.
"TRVE" is a stream of private thoughts in song form. Reason expressed that these thoughts he was sharing with his listeners came to him while he was going about his daily life, as he raps in the opening lines of the song, "I be out at pump 5, filling up the diesel, tryna figure out a way not to be this evil."
Once again, the artist had channelled his adversity into a great piece of art and created a notable moment in the South African hip-hop story.
In the last few years, Reason has become a permanent fixture on tabloid headlines and the subject of thousands of tweets for his personal matters, from his divorce to his failed relationship with TV and radio personality Loot Love.
With his last two albums—Love Girls (2017) and Azania (2018)—failing to make a reasonable impact because of clumsy rollouts and almost non-existent marketing strategies, Reason's position in the game has been getting questioned. He's been the subject of jokes, with people claiming he has no money.
All those are issues he addresses in his recent freestyle because that's just what Reason does. He always ensures to give his side of the story through raps, either on freestyles or songs.
Reason has made triumphant songs, but his celebrations always come with caveats ensuring the listeners get it in black-and-white that adversity is always lingering around and that the goalposts in life are always shifting. It's as if he makes it a point to remind you that his success is an unlikely breakthrough.
It's when he's facing adversity that Reason gets to touch the hearts of his listeners with relatable content. In his own words, expressed in a 2017 interview, "I've got a lot of colors, there's a lot of colors in this rap life. I can never imagine rapping about being happy my whole life."
Stream Reason's latest single "Satan O Wele" featuring Boity on Apple Music and Spotify.
This piece is part of Sabelo Mkhabela's South African hip-hop column. He's happy to debate you on Twitter: @sabzamk.
