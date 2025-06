South African Opposition Party Slams UK Government for Denying Leader Visa

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused the UK government of being “an intolerant bully,” after its Home Office denied the political party’s leader, Julius Malema, entry into the UK. The South African opposition party released a statement, read by National spokesperson Thembi Msane, slamming the UK for denying Malema’s visa for politically motivated reasons.

The Home Office denied Malema entry, arguing that his presence in the UK would “not [be] conducive to the public good on grounds of [Malema’s] conduct, character and associations.” In the letter, shared by the EFF on social media, the UK noted Malema’s apparent support for Hamas, citing an address outside the Israeli embassy in Pretoria in late October 2023 where the opposition figure said if his party came into power he would help arm Hamas and “make sure Hamas got the necessary equipment to fight for their freedom.” Hamas is proscribed under the UK’s terrorism act.

The UK also said Malema made “statements calling for the slaughter of white people [in South Africa] or hinted that it could be an acceptable option in the future.” Malema was recently in the middle of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s official visit to U.S. President Donald Trump, where a video of Malema leading “Kill the boer” chants was presented by Trump as proof of a white genocide in South Africa.

In its strongly worded statement, the EFF said the UK is obfuscating Malema’s views relating to the “frustrations of Africans who are excluded at the behest of a white minority.” The party also said the contentious “Kill the boer” chants “cannot be interpreted as a literal call for genocide but an expression of liberation heritage.” It also went on to cite the South Africa’s Constitutional Court ruling that Malema and the EFF chanting “Kill the boer” does not constitute hate speech