First Look: Thuso Mbedu's Latest Powerhouse Role in HBO’s Star-Studded Crime Drama ‘Task’
The South African actress returns to the small screen in the series set to premiere in September.
HBO has just released a first-look image of the South African star Thuso Mbedu in Task, an upcoming series created by Brad Ingelsby. Ingelsby is known for crafting compelling, character-driven narratives, like Mare of Easttown, that explore the emotional toll of violence and justice.
Mbedu plays Aleah, a member of a specialized task force assembled to tackle a wave of violent robberies shaking the United States. Her character is driven, intuitive, and holds her own in a field dominated by seasoned law enforcement officers. The team is led by a hardened FBI agent, played by four-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, in a role that promises the same emotional weight and complexity as his performances in Spotlight and I Know This Much Is True.
The show boasts a powerhouse ensemble that includes Ozark's Emmy-nominated Tom Pelphrey, CODA breakout and BAFTA nominee Emilia Jones, Wednesday and 1923'sJamie McShane, Saltburn'sAlison Oliver, and House of the Dragon'sFabien Frankel. With such a stacked cast and HBO's reputation for prestige drama, Task is already generating buzz ahead of its September premiere.
The show will debut on Showmax for South African audiences this September, giving local fans early access to one of Mbedu's most high-profile roles yet. It's a homecoming of sorts for Mbedu, who began her career on Mzansi Magic's Is'thunzi, a performance that earned her two International Emmy nominations and put her on the global map.
Thuso Mbedu teases her role as Sergeant Aleah Clinton in the upcoming series 'Task,' premiering this September.
Photo by Thuso Mbedu/Instagram
Since then, Mbedu has carved a remarkable path in international film and television. She starred as Cora inBarry Jenkins' adaptation of The Underground Railroad for Amazon Prime, a performance that earned her a Critics' Choice Award nomination and widespread critical acclaim. She followed that with a breakthrough film role as Nawi in The Woman King, where she shared the screen with Viola Davis and won the Black Reel Award for Breakthrough Actress. She is also billed to star as protagonist Zélie in the film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone.
In addition to her on-screen roles, Mbedu has lent her voice to major animation projects, including Mufasa: The Lion King and Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne. Her range, intensity, and global appeal continue to set her apart as one of South Africa's most successful acting exports.
- thuso mbedu - OkayAfrica ›
- Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, and Viola Davis Are Part of the Star ... ›
- Thuso Mbedu: The Woman King's Secret Weapon ›
- Thuso Mbedu Will Play the Lead Role in Amazon's 'Underground Railroad' Series ›