Tiwa Savage Teases Upcoming Album with R&B-Leaning Single, “You4Me”

Tiwa Savage’s love for R&B has become increasingly evident in recent years, particularly with her soulful 2021 EP, Water & Garri. This influence is expected to be even more pronounced in her upcoming fourth album, This One is Personal.

The Nigerian superstar, whose full-length album is scheduled for release this summer, announced the project earlier this week and has now offered a tantalizing glimpse with the new lead single, “You4Me.”

Helmed by close collaborator Mystro, “You4Me” is a sweetly-scented ode to the devotional love songs synonymous with ‘90s American R&B. Built around a sample of Tamia’s “So Into You,” the contemporary bounce in the production gives the single a smoldering groove, a perfect soundtrack for couples to dance to, preferably with the orange hue of a sunset as the backdrop.

Singing in buttery smooth tones, Savage offers lyrics that earnestly represent falling unreservedly and happily in love. It’s such a sappy affair that she’s able to rhyme ability, stability, and captivity on the second verse to endearing effect.

“You4Me” embraces the rush of a romance that’s both wholesome and whirlwind. It’s a strong first impression ahead of This One is Personal, setting high expectations for an artist who has dedicated her musical output so far this decade to high-quality releases.

