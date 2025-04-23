Tiwa Savage Teases Upcoming Album with R&B-Leaning Single, “You4Me”

The Nigerian superstar’s fourth studio album, 'This One is Personal,’ is scheduled for release this summer.

Tiwa Savage poses confidently on the red carpet, wearing a bold gold chain necklace, a white outfit, and voluminous curly hair.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage attends the Los Angeles VIP Screening Of "Ozi: Voice Of The Forest" at iPic Theaters on August 06, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Tiwa Savage’s love for R&B has become increasingly evident in recent years, particularly with her soulful 2021 EP, Water & Garri. This influence is expected to be even more pronounced in her upcoming fourth album, This One is Personal.

The Nigerian superstar, whose full-length album is scheduled for release this summer, announced the project earlier this week and has now offered a tantalizing glimpse with the new lead single, “You4Me.”

Helmed by close collaborator Mystro, “You4Me” is a sweetly-scented ode to the devotional love songs synonymous with ‘90s American R&B. Built around a sample of Tamia’s “So Into You,” the contemporary bounce in the production gives the single a smoldering groove, a perfect soundtrack for couples to dance to, preferably with the orange hue of a sunset as the backdrop.

Singing in buttery smooth tones, Savage offers lyrics that earnestly represent falling unreservedly and happily in love. It’s such a sappy affair that she’s able to rhyme ability, stability, and captivity on the second verse to endearing effect.

“You4Me” embraces the rush of a romance that’s both wholesome and whirlwind. It’s a strong first impression ahead of This One is Personal, setting high expectations for an artist who has dedicated her musical output so far this decade to high-quality releases.

Listen to “You4Me” here.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Related
The Songs You Need to Hear This Week
Music

The Songs You Need to Hear This Week

The best African music of the week featuring Ayra Starr, Thope tse Khang, Sam Opoku, Ziggy 4x and more.

Related
The WAV 2019: 10 Artists Shaping the Future of South African Music
Music

The WAV 2019: 10 Artists Shaping the Future of South African Music

Welcome to the new wave.