Today in Africa — June 13, 2025: Cholera Spreads From Sudan to Chad, President Bola Tinubu’s Ogoni Pardon Rejected, Teen Sues Parents for Sending Him to Ghana

Every day, OkayAfrica shares a roundup of news we’re following but haven’t published as full articles. These short updates cover what’s happening on the continent — in culture, politics, and beyond. For more on stories like these, be sure to check out our News page, with stories from across the regions.

Cholera Crisis Deepens in Sudan, WHO Warns of Spillover Into Chad Refugee Camps The World Health Organization has raised alarms over the rapid spread of cholera in Sudan, warning the outbreak could cross borders into neighboring Chad, where nearly 300,000 Sudanese refugees live in overcrowded, unsanitary camps. The disease has reached 13 Sudanese states and killed at least 1,854 people, with high transmission risk fueled by war-damaged infrastructure and the onset of the rainy season. WHO officials say the situation is especially critical in Darfur, near the Chad border, where surveillance is low and mass vaccination efforts are hindered by ongoing conflict and lack of humanitarian access. The WHO is calling for urgent investment in prevention, mass vaccinations, and the creation of humanitarian corridors to avoid a regional health catastrophe. In Chad, suspected cases near the border town of Geneina have sparked fears of an imminent outbreak. Officials stress that unless funding and international support ramp up fast, refugee populations weakened by war and displacement face a devastating new threat.

Tinubu’s Pardon of Ogoni Nine Rejected by Activists Demanding Full Exoneration President Bola Tinubu’s posthumous pardon of the Ogoni Nine, including renowned writer Ken Saro-Wiwa, has been flatly rejected by Ogoni activists who say the gesture falls short of justice. The group was executed by Nigeria’s military regime in 1995 for protesting Shell’s oil pollution in the Niger Delta. Activists argue that a pardon implies guilt and insist on full exoneration, calling the pardon “insulting” and demanding accountability from the Nigerian state for decades of environmental and human rights abuses in Ogoniland. The pardon, announced yesterday on Democracy Day, is widely seen as a symbolic gesture, but critics say it coincides with Tinubu’s push to resume oil drilling in the region, despite unresolved environmental damage. Local leaders warn that true reconciliation must begin with restoring the legacy of the Ogoni Nine and giving the community a real say in its land and resources. Shell has long denied wrongdoing, and activists maintain that the core issues of pollution, displacement, and justice remain unresolved.

Teen Wins Right to Rechallenge Parents Who Sent Him from UK to Ghana Against His Will A 14-year-old boy who was sent from London to Ghana by his parents without his consent has won a major legal victory in the UK Court of Appeal. The teenager had been told he was visiting a sick relative, only to find himself enrolled in a Ghanaian school. His parents claimed they acted out of love, trying to shield him from gang involvement in London. But the boy, who described his life in Ghana as “hell,” took legal action to return to the UK, arguing he feels abandoned and culturally alienated. The High Court initially sided with the parents, but the Court of Appeal has now overturned that ruling, stating the original judge failed to fully consider the boy’s maturity and best interests. The case will be reheard by a new judge. Lawyers say the decision is a landmark moment in international family law, as it underscores the need to center children’s voices in legal decisions that deeply impact their lives.

Lesotho Garment Industry Reels as U.S. Tariff Threat Triggers Factory Shutdowns Thousands of garment workers in Lesotho are facing unpaid layoffs after U.S. buyers pulled back orders, fearing a possible 50 percent import tariff under the Trump administration. Once protected by African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade terms, Lesotho’s clothing exports, 80 percent of which go to the U.S., are now in limbo, with many factories suspending operations for at least three months. Union leaders warn that up to 20,000 jobs could be lost, and the government says it has no resources to provide support. While some factories cling to South African orders, others are preparing to shut down or relocate. A final U.S. decision on the tariffs is expected by July 8.

Somalia Tells Donors: Stop Treating Us Like a Transitional State Somalia has formally called for the dissolution of the C6+ coordination group — a body of international donors and partners formed after the country’s civil conflict — arguing that it no longer reflects Somalia’s political progress or sovereign status. In a letter to the UN and major stakeholders like the US, UK, AU, and EU, the government declared that it has functioning institutions, a democratic system, and a clear national vision. The statement also reiterated Somalia’s readiness to continue cooperation, but strictly on state-to-state terms, not under legacy oversight frameworks.This assertive shift comes as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government faces pressure over political reforms and upcoming elections. It also follows Somalia’s earlier push to close the UN political office in the country. Behind the scenes, diplomatic tensions are rising, especially with the US and UK, over issues like national reconciliation and opposition boycotts. Somalia’s latest move signals a deepening demand for control over its political trajectory — and could reshape how international aid and diplomacy operate in the country.

Tinubu Denies One-Party State Ambitions Amid Defections and Backlash President Bola Tinubu has rejected claims that Nigeria is veering toward a one-party system, following a wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress. Speaking on Democracy Day, Tinubu said he opposes any shift away from multiparty democracy. But critics, including the opposition PDP, accuse him of using state power to pressure rivals into switching sides. Protesters in Lagos slammed the government for corruption and misrule, while some APC members also warned that a dominant-party system would threaten Nigeria’s democratic future.

US Scales Back Military Role in Africa, Urges Local Ownership of Security The US is pulling back its military footprint in Africa, shifting focus toward homeland defense and encouraging African nations to shoulder more of their own security. General Michael Langley, head of US Africa Command (USAFRICOM), says the goal is “burden sharing,” but analysts warn the change could leave a power vacuum, emboldening extremist groups and undermining years of counterterrorism progress. The move comes amid global competition, with China and Russia ramping up their security partnerships on the continent. While some see this as a chance for Africa to take charge, experts argue that most countries still lack the resources and infrastructure to handle these challenges alone. As US priorities pivot, the question is whether African nations will be ready or left vulnerable.