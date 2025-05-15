Today in Africa: Tyla Is First African to Host Kids’ Choice Awards, Ramaphosa to Meet Trump, Jail Time for Mauritania’s Ex-President

Every day, OkayAfrica shares a roundup of news we’re following but haven’t published as full articles. These short updates cover what’s happening on the continent — in culture, politics, and beyond. For more on stories like these, be sure to check out our News page, with stories from across the regions.

Mauritania’s Ex-President Gets 15-Year Prison Sentence Former Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has lost his appeal and will serve a 15-year sentence for corruption. An appeals court increased his initial five-year sentence after finding him guilty of illicit enrichment and abuse of power during his decade-long rule. Aziz, who came to power in a 2008 coup, has denied the charges and plans to appeal to the Supreme Court. The case marks a rare example of a former African head of state being successfully prosecuted.

Ramaphosa Heads to U.S. for Meeting With Trump South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to the United States next week to meet with President Donald Trump. The visit follows the U.S. granting refugee status to 59 white Afrikaners, a move that has sparked controversy. Ramaphosa criticized the asylum seekers, calling them “cowards” for fleeing the country instead of contributing to its transformation efforts. The agenda hasn’t been officially released, but trade, energy, and diplomatic ties are likely topics. Ramaphosa’s office says the trip is part of a broader engagement strategy with global partners.

Tyla to Host Kids’ Choice Awards, Joins Smurfs Soundtrack South African star Tyla is set to make history as the first African to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on June 21, 2025. The event celebrates fan favorites in film, television, music, and sports. Tyla’s role as host underscores her rising global influence in the entertainment industry.

In addition to her hosting duties, Tyla is featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming animated film “Smurfs,” set to premiere on July 18, 2025. The soundtrack also includes contributions from artists like Rihanna, who voices Smurfette in the film. Furthermore, Tyla recently released a new single titled “Bliss”. The track marks her first solo release since her debut album.

22 African Beauties to Represent Their Countries at Miss World 2025 The 72nd Miss World pageant is set to take place on May 31 in Telangana, India, bringing together 110 contestants from around the globe. Among them, beauty queens from Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Kenya, Botswana, Nigeria, South Africa, Madagascar, Togo, Tunisia, South Sudan, and more, will represent their countries. The contestants will participate in various challenges leading up to the final event, such as talent showcases, head-to-head interviews, and the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ segment, which highlights their commitment to social causes. The pageant will culminate in the crowning of the new Miss World, succeeding Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic.

Kenya’s Ex-Deputy President Launches New Party Amid Chaos Rigathi Gachagua, Kenya’s former Deputy President, officially launched a new political party, the Democratic Congress Party (DCP), today, but the event was marred by chaos. Reports indicate that the launch in Nairobi’s Lavington area was briefly disrupted by a group of men who stormed the venue, causing confusion and a temporary halt to proceedings. Despite the disruption, Gachagua named party officials and pledged to build a grassroots movement ahead of the next general elections. He was impeached last year over misconduct allegations, but his new political push marks a clear attempt to reposition himself as a key player in the opposition. The DCP’s formation comes at a time of growing fragmentation in Kenya’s political landscape, with several former allies turning rivals. Gachagua’s ability to rally support under this new banner remains to be seen.

U.S. Shifts Africa Policy Toward Trade, Not Aid The U.S. State Department launched its new Bureau of African Affairs Commercial Diplomacy Strategy in Côte d’Ivoire this week, signaling a shift in Washington’s engagement with the continent. Senior official Troy Fitrell said the U.S. is focusing on “trade, not aid” to reshape its Africa policy. In his speech, Fitrell emphasized partnerships driven by business, investment, and economic cooperation — echoing similar moves by China and the EU. The bureau aims to expand U.S. commercial ties with African nations through targeted diplomatic outreach.

Al Qaeda Affiliate Claims Deadly Attacks in Burkina Faso An Al Qaeda-linked group, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), claims to have killed 200 soldiers in an attack on a Burkina Faso military base. Although there has been no announcement of an official death toll, an army base was attacked on Sunday. The JNIM group posted statements online this week, saying it carried out four separate assaults in Burkina Faso and Mali. JNIM has ramped up its activity across the Sahel, targeting security forces and destabilizing already fragile states.