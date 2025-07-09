Top 15 African Dancers Lighting Up Instagram in 2025

You don’t need to scroll too far on Instagram before landing on an African dancer who makes you stop, double-tap, and maybe even try the move yourself, with varying success. From street corners in Soweto and Lagos to studios in Nairobi and Accra, the continent’s dancers are shaping global trends — one reel at a time. They’re not just keeping up with the beat; they are the beat.

These dancers are pushing boundaries and building massive followings while they do it. Their choreography is fresh, their presence magnetic, and their influence undeniable. Whether they're spinning on their heads, poppin’ and lockin’, or pushing for further representation through choreography, each of these dancers brings a distinct voice to Africa's ever-evolving rhythm.



OkayAfrica has put together a list of 15 African dancers you need to follow right now.





Litchi Hov Litchi Hov choreographs for Tyla, among many other artists Photo by Skyjuice Photography Litchi Hov began his journey as a member of the electrifying V.I.N.T.A.G.E Crew, a dance collective known for its bold style and theatrical flair. He rose through the ranks of South Africa's dance scene by participating in major television productions, such as Pop Idols, and quickly built a reputation for his sharp choreography and stage direction. Over the years, he's crafted standout routines for artists such as Sho Madjozi and Uncle Waffles, and now stands at the forefront of global pop choreography as the creative force behind Tyla's viral visuals and performances. Location: South Africa Style: Waacking, Voguing Waacking, Voguing

Tarryn Alberts Tarryn Alberts is known for fusing different dance styles in her choreography Photo by Tšeliso Monaheng Another V.I.N.T.A.G.E Crew alumna, Tarryn Alberts, has established herself as a dancer extraordinaire, fusing styles ranging from krumping to voguing to pantsula with undeniable physique, fearless energy, and streetwise elegance. Whether performing on global stages with Die Antwoord or choreographing boundary-pushing work rooted in South African street culture, Alberts has become a force in both underground and mainstream dance circuits. Location: South Africa Style: Krumping, Waacking, Voguing Krumping, Waacking, Voguing

Eddie Love Eddie Love’s dance style is called Steeze Style Photo by Michael Aboya A vibrant figure in Ghana's dance movement, Eddie Love is all about pushing the boundaries of urban Afrodance. He achieves this through his bold fusion style, impactful community workshops, and a knack for creative collaboration. Whether it's for social media, a live jam session, or a polished, choreographed performance, his soulful approach always delivers high impact and high energy. Location: Ghana Style: Steeze Style Steeze Style

Lee-Shane Booysen Lee-Shane Booysen is a South African b-boy worth his weight Photo by Tšeliso Monaheng During a dance competition a few years ago, Lee-Shane Booysen did the unthinkable. In a moment that's now legend, he scaled the scaffolding at the now-defunct Bassline in Newtown, Johannesburg, to the roaring delight of the crowd. Known for his gravity-defying Spiderman techniques, Petersen has earned a reputation as one of the most lethal b-boys in the game, with a long list of accolades to back it up. Location: South Africa Style: Breakdancing Breakdancing

Courtnaé Paul Courtnaé Paul is also known for her music Photo by AFP Don't be fooled by the deejaying and the music-making, Courtnaé Paul is a serious dancer. Specializing mainly in breakdancing, which she then folds, twists, and turns to create something entirely her own, she also incorporates influences from other styles, such as Afro and Kizomba. Her background in gymnastics has also contributed to her unique approach to breakdancing, enabling her to integrate flips and dynamic movements seamlessly. Location: South Africa Style: Breakdancing Breakdancing

Poco Lee Poco Lee is a Nigerian dancer and singer Photo by Dave Pedley/Getty Images Poco Lee, whose real name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, is a prominent Nigerian professional dancer, choreographer, and social media personality who gained significant recognition for his energetic dance moves, particularly his Legwork and Zanku styles. He has collaborated with numerous A-list artists in the Nigerian music industry, including Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Zlatan Ibile, Naira Marley, and Tiwa Savage, appearing in their music videos and performing on stage at international events such as the One Africa Music Festival in Dubai and the O2 Arena in London. Location: Nigeria Style: Afrodance Afrodance

Ajib Gathoni Ajib Gathoni is a dancer and TikTok sensation Photo by Ajib Gathoni/Instagram Ajib Gathoni is a Kenyan dancer, TikTok sensation, and entrepreneur known for her captivating Afrobeats choreography and vibrant online presence. Rising to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic, she quickly amassed millions of followers and earned accolades like the Pulse Influencer Award for Best Dancer. Beyond dance, Gathoni is a vocal health advocate and co-founded the youth fashion brand Random Wear. Location: Kenya Style: Afrofusion street dance Afrofusion street dance

Dancegod Lloyd Dancegod Lloyd is the co-founder of the Dance With Purpose academy Photo by Dancegod Lloyd Dancegod Lloyd is a co-founder of the Dance With Purpose academy, a dance school aimed at nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for aspiring dancers. This initiative also had a charitable aspect, assisting disadvantaged young dancers on the street. He gained significant international attention for his performance in Beyoncé's "Already" music video, which also featured Shatta Wale, in 2020. He has also appeared in other music videos, including "See Brother" by Patoranking and "Shoo" by Kwamz and Flava. Location: Ghana Style: Afrobeats, Hip-Hop Afrobeats, Hip-Hop

Innos’B Innos’B dances rumba, Ndombolo, Afrobeats, and hip‑hop Photo by officialinnossb/ Instagram Innoss'B is a Congolese musician, dancer, songwriter, and cultural ambassador widely hailed as the pioneer of AfroCongo, a vibrant dance style that fuses Congolese rumba, Ndombolo, Afrobeats, and hip‑hop. Whether through his genre-defining beats, his captivating dance moves, or his impactful humanitarian work, he's a true leader making waves on and off the stage. Location: DRC Style: AfroCongo (a mix of Ndombolo rumba, hip-hop, and Afrobeats) AfroCongo (a mix of Ndombolo rumba, hip-hop, and Afrobeats)

Tebza Tebza is a pantsula dancer who started out with the legendary Shakers and Movers crew Photo by Tšeliso Monaheng Teboho Diphehlo is a powerhouse in South Africa's street dance scene. He is an ambassador of jiving pantsula, skillfully fused with the b-boy flair. Born and raised in Soweto, he began his journey dancing in community gatherings and school battles, later joining the legendary Shakers and Movers crew in high school. Beyond performance, Tebza is committed to community upliftment. He founded Intellectual Pantsula in 2012 and hosts free workshops in Soweto that help instill confidence. Location: South Africa Style: Amapiano, Pantsula Amapiano, Pantsula

GGB Dance Crew GGB Dance crew is a trailblazing Nigerian dance group Photo by GGB Dance/Instagram GGB Dance Crew is a trailblazing Nigerian group making bold moves in the Afro-pop performance scene. Since 2014, they've built a vibrant legacy through music video choreography, brand collaborations, viral social content, and award-winning recognition – all while staying true to their Lagos roots. They specialize in energetic choreography that blends magnificent street moves with bold stage presence. Location: Nigeria Style: Afrobeats Afrobeats

Seyi Oluyole Seyi Oluyole’s work has transformed the lives of street children since 2014. Photo by Seyi Oluyole/Instagram Seyi Oluyole is a Nigerian choreographer, filmmaker, and social entrepreneur whose work has transformed the lives of street children through the power of dance. In 2014, she founded Dream Catchers Academy, providing free dance, drama, and music education to underprivileged girls in Lagos. Location: Nigeria Style: Afrobeats Afrobeats

Bjmiah Bmjiah is a Lagos-based choreographer. Photo by Bjmiah/Instagram BJMIAH is a Nigerian dancer and choreographer from Lagos, celebrated for his innovative fusion of Afro-popping, a style that blends traditional African dance, popping, locking, and funk. Location: Nigeria Style: Poppin’ and Lockin’ Poppin’ and Lockin’

Deboh Deboh blends artistry with wellness and community impact. Photo by Deborah Nyasha Kabongo Deborah Nyasha Kabongo, widely known as Deboh, is a celebrated Zimbabwean dancer, choreographer, and multi-disciplinary artist. A creative and academic, she blends artistry with wellness and community impact. Location: Zimbabwe Style: Contemporary Contemporary