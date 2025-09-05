The Top African Songs You Need to Hear This Week: September 5, 2025

Every week, OkayAfrica highlights the top African music releases — including the latest Afrobeats and amapiano hits — through our best music column, African Songs You Need to Hear This Week.

Read ahead for our round-up of the best new African music tracks and music videos that came across our desks this week.

Rema – “FUN” On his latest song, “FUN,” Rema moves beyond the hyperactive pace of his recent releases, taking listeners into a soundscape they might find more familiar. Softly knocking drums and the swirl of violin notes create a celestial soundscape for Rema to float over. Although the title, “FUN,” implies that the Nigerian superstar just wants to live life on his terms, there’s a subtle aspirational feel behind it here, lending narrative grit to the entire track — what a return. Rema also recently shared the music video for his previous, highly energetic single “Kelebu,” which featured the winners of a viral dance contest. You can watch that here. - Emmanuel Esomnofu

Sjava - “Gusheshe” Sjava has spent nearly a decade shaping South Africa’s music landscape, leaving an imprint on every corner of the scene. Inkanyezi marked a turning point earlier this year, and its follow-up, Inkanyezi 2.0, proves just as powerful — a rich, masterful project that once again raises the bar for his peers. Among its standouts is “Gusheshe,” a quintessential Sjava cut: unhurried, layered with meaning, and the kind of song you put on when you need a lift. - Tšeliso Monaheng

Kizz Daniel – “To Be A Man” Across Afropop, there are few artists as contextually brilliant as Kizz Daniel. Every song he’s written throbs with a rich vein of Nigerianess, readily incorporating themes that are at the core of everyday life in the country. On “To Be A Man,” the consideration is the downtrodden path and peculiar struggles of being a man, which he centers here within a rocky relationship. Right from the first line to the last note, every element is put in service of that theme, relaying a distinct minimalism that’s come to be a feature of Kizz Daniel’s music. -EE

Meklit - “Abebayehosh” When Meklit sings, her voice seems to touch the deepest parts of the spirit. On “Abebayehosh,” a song traditionally sung in September by young girls in Ethiopia to welcome the New Year, she channels that cultural memory with striking grace. This is the season when the countryside bursts into color, and the song’s vibrant horn lines mirror that renewal, painting the air with celebration, hope, and shades of new beginnings. - TM

Offei – ‘Offei With Love [EP]’ Ghanaian singer-songwriter Offei gives an impressive account of his credentials on his Offei With Love EP. With a svelte voice that’s perfect for his themes of love, the four songs on the EP reveal an artist confident in what he does as he blends falsetto vocals with stripped-down production. There are fine sprinkles of Ghanaian lingo, rooting the music even while the vision soars to explore shared aspects of the human condition. -EE

ilham’s - “for me” (feat. Fridayy) ilham’s “for me,” featuring Fridayy, features a striking balance between intimacy and ambition. Built on a smooth fusion of pop, R&B, and house textures, the track is an atmospheric and deliciously executed earworm. It carries a steady pulse that keeps the listener locked in at all times. ilham’s vocals glide with effortless vulnerability, her lyrics pressing into the often-unspoken question of love: reciprocity. Instead of pouring out endlessly, she’s demanding the same energy back, and the assertiveness gives the song its edge. - TM

Ish Kevin & Njerae – “Best Friend” In this beautiful East African crossover, Rwandan artist Ish Kevin taps up the luminescent Kenyan act Njerae for a pop-leaning record. With his sweet drawl softened away from the drill sound he’s known for, Ish Kevin sets up the song perfectly for Njerae to bring her signature brightness to the record. A bounce as perfect as time, it’s a collaboration that works mostly due to the understanding of each other’s strengths, which they consistently play off throughout the song. -EE

Sonder the Africanime - “Good” Sonder the Africanime moves through music with effortless grace. Her voice is a layered, multidimensional portal of hope and healing, carried by intricate instrumental cues that transform ethereal visions into lasting wisdom. It’s a sound that feels complete in every sense, music that resonates beyond the moment, perfect for all days and all seasons. - TM