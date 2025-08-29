The Top Afrobeats Songs to Stream Right Now: August 2025 Edition

As the year winds down, there’s no anxiety from the Afrobeats world on what to do next. A movement typically permeated by groove, it’s around this time that artists drop the gown of melancholy and embrace something merrier, creating a lot of bangers to hold us for the rest of the year. This past month has been no different.

Afrobeats artists have dug deep into their pockets, touching base with eclectic choices like Euro-pop and amapiano, whose flavored drums continue to be a strong scenic presence.

As always, we stay within the reach of perfect musicality and transcendental success — these and more are the qualities we look out for when compiling this monthly list. Here are ten songs that most meet these requirements to feature as the top Afrobeats songs of the month.

Amaarae – “B2B” Amaarae’s technicality as an artist cannot be understated. With impressive mastery of her talents, her songs give the exciting wholeness of well-contemplated creations. On “B2B,” a standout from the Ghanaian American’s new album BLACK STAR, there’s a throbbing sense of percussion that doesn’t stifle her vocals. Feathery notes float across the electro-charged beat as she sings about communion and fulfillment. “I’ve been into you, I like what we do / now come into me, see my point of view,” she sings repeatedly, giving new life to the expression each time. Here’s a song poised to become a classic.

ODUMODUBLVCK – “Pay Me” feat. Zlatan & Stormzy One of ODOMODUBLVCK’s strengths is the seamless ability to fuse different music sensibilities. We’re reminded of his bewitching skills again on “PAY ME,” a melodious gem that thrives on a sample of a Ghanaian classic from VIP. On feature duties, the unlikely duo of Stormzy and Zlatan bring individual flair to the host’s sing-along hook, bringing even more gravitas to the record. So far this year, Odumodu has thrown several tricks out, releasing songs with essentially distinct moods, no doubt a prelude to what he’ll be offering on his much-touted INDUSTRY MACHINE project. On “Pay Me,” there’s a sweet alliance between several motivations that amplifies the record.

King Perryy – “No You Can’t Be Sober (NYCBS)” The Afrobeats scene often operates on a punishing speed, and great songs sometimes go under the radar. Still, we’ll always champion music that goes away from the norm, and does so excellently, which is what King Perryy achieves on “No You Can’t Be Sober (NYCBS).” Known as an Afro dancehall scion, he departs the melodic embrace of that form and surrenders to the more viscerally charged electronic space. The bewitching, haunting beat created by producer Calix is a fine demonstration of what happens when artists go outside the borders of mainstream Afrobeats.

Yemi Alade – “Mbali” There’s always been a consistency from Yemi Alade’s part to represent Africa. From her sonic elements to her visual presentation, no artist of her generation has been more successful in reflecting local pride, making her a rebel of sorts against the hyper-Westernization that’s prevalent elsewhere. On “Mbali,” she continues her purposeful run, taking the melodies of a southern African style that was popular in the 1980s and ‘90s. Anyone who hears the record will feel that warmth of familiarity, but more than just a step into the waters of musical legacy, Yemi Alade makes the song hers, layering it with distinct quirks that stand out on first listen.

Victony – “Tanko” feat. Terry G When Terry G began resurfacing on popular platforms, few would have guessed that Victony would be the first new age act to collaborate with him. But then again, the signs have always been evident. As seen from his mesmerizing Stubborn LP, Victony has a knack for the pristine, often casting dreamy-eyed gazes at the scenes and people that have influenced his rise. As a legend of Nigerian dancehall, Terry G falls into that category. On “Tanko,” they merge their shared sensibility for the flavored craze, with Victony’s storytelling balanced in texture by the older act’s signature energy.

Kwesi Arthur – “Real Thing” feat. King Promise Both Kwesi Arthur and King Promise have done well to represent Ghanaian music in the past decade. Between them, there’s a beautiful trove of impactful projects and songs, and it just makes sense for them to combine energies. On “Real Thing,” they embrace the tender swell of love, layering their distinct styles on the similarly mellow production. From King Promise’s cooing delivery to the warm longing of Kwesi, it’s a song that easily puts you in your feelings, reminding us that love, after all, is the reason why we live. Afrobeats artists have always understood this, and with this record, another solid addition is made to the contemporary canon.

Ebne Hakim – “Tsehaye” You’ll never expect what hits you on “Tsehaye.” Soulful and psychedelic all at once, it’s undoubtedly one of the best songs released this year. For those who’ve paid attention, Ebne Hakim’s music is a breathtaking fusion of music from his native Ethiopia with influences from abroad. That fusion manifests beautifully on “Tsehaye,” which means ‘sun’ in Amharic. There’s a burst of sunny optimism embodied in the song’s essence, from Hakim’s affectionate delivery to the clap-sequence of the beat.

Mavo – “Escaladizzy II” feat. Zlatan, Shallipopi & Ayra Starr Throughout this year, few Nigerian acts have been as fast-rising as Mavo. His unique style has the ability to synthesize several influences, at once sounding Nigerian and sometimes something else, or everything between alté-influenced hip-hop and amapiano. “Escaladizzy,” his biggest song so far, shines with that range, with Mavo basically detailing a fun night out with his guys. Charged by its prospect, the accomplished trio of Zlatan, Shallipopi, and Ayra Starr deliver fine verses over the synth-rocked beat, giving even more color and complexity to one of the most-loved songs out now.

melvitto – “For Days” feat. AYOMIPO Over the years, melvitto has earned his rep as one of the most inventive producers around. Mostly orchestrating somber, after-dark beats, his work with other artists has created an entire section within Afrobeats, one where melvitto is the prime ruler and king. On “For Days,” there’s every bit of his mastery on display, from the haunting bass to its well-timed drums, which amplify the mood of a threatening affair. On his part, AYOMIPO keeps up the act, weaving intricate images that spell out how much of a threat he is. Promising an onslaught on the industry, his dark baritone is the perfect catalyst for the beat, working in perfect alliance as every second ticks.