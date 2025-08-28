The Top West African Songs to Stream Right Now: August 2025 Music Guide

From fresh and exciting comebacks to unpredictable collaborations, this month’s list of the best songs from West Africa is an exciting mix of Afropop, coupé décalé, soul, and R&B. The songs are culled from Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana & Nigeria.

Taves - “Way2Yung” (Nigeria) In his first solo release of the year, 2024 breakout star Taves weaves a lyrically vibrant narrative into a groovy, Afropop bounce with “Way2Yung.” Gone is the wide-eyed kid who took 2024 by storm with hits like “Folake” and a feature on melvitto’s “Ohemaa.” This new Taves is grown, and that shows in the way he articulates his emotions and confronts his position in the scale of a relationship. Taves puts the angst and restlessness of his youth, a most perceptive tactic, into a song about desire, need, and getting precisely what you want immediately.

Kuami Eugene - “Emotional” (Ghana) In his newest release, “Emotional,” Ghanaian superstar Kuami Eugene returns to his tried-and-tested signature sound of soft highlife bounce and sleek Afropop basslines. Eugene uses club-ready, groovy beats to explore thematically dense topics — in this case, love and desire are at the center. It’s a skill that gives “Emotional” a layered and distinct feel, pointing to an artist who is as concerned about emotions as he is with giving his listeners a good time.

Salle - “Underskirt” (Nigeria) Salle’s “Underskirt” is a psychedelic, groovy Afropop jam. Dense with metaphors, fluttering strings, and writing that’s visual and cunningly brilliant. Salle’s music is filled with a richness and self-assuredness that can only come from someone who sees the world for exactly what it is. This gritty and perceptive musicality may stem from her triumphant story, growing up as a hawker on the streets of Owerri, a city in Eastern Nigeria, before making a name for herself as an artist with soul and charm. Salle is also a child of the internet, one whose career was bolstered by a freestyle she recorded that went viral in 2021. This is an experience that can often be disorienting for many, but Salle has handled it well, infusing her music with a culturally conscious and particular perspective.

Josey - “Le Monde Est À Nous” (Côte d’Ivoire) Josey has the incredible ability to tease new meaning out of love with each new song that deals with matters of the heart. In “Le Monde Est À Nous” (French for “The World Is Ours” ), a summer love story unfolds under the sun and amongst the trees. As the title suggests, Josey wraps herself and her object of affection in a safe, assured cocoon away from the world’s gaze or judgment. What’s more powerful than knowing that the world is open and ready for your love?

Serge Beynaud - “Yékiné” (Côte d’Ivoire) At any point in time, you will find only one thing on Serge Beynaud’s agenda. The Ivorian singer and the king of coupé-décalé and loko loko just wants you to dance. In his latest track, “Yékiné,” taken from his newest album, Créatair, there is energy, a heart-thumping beat, a catchy hook, and a cheerful call-and-response. These are all classic Serge Beynaud. And maybe it’s in the lyrics or the interpretation, but no Serge Beynaud sound feels the same. The intentions might be consistent, but the delivery always carries something interesting, something unforgettable.

Bella Alubo - “Do You Believe in Love” (Nigeria) Emotional clarity is one of the biggest complications of modern romances, and Bella Alubo articulates that confusion and need for certainty with moving vulnerability. Where others might coat their true feelings in bravado or detachment, Alubo lets it all lie in the open, recounting old promises, reviving old affections, and openly questioning their legitimacy. It’s a move that lends a strong-willed layer to an otherwise easygoing song like “Do You Believe In Love.”

Kwesi Arthur - “Real Thing” feat. King Promise (Ghana) In 2024, Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur made a triumphant comeback with the EP, This Is Not Tape III, following a hiatus of sorts. The 8-track project featured hits like “Fefe Ne Fe,” a slow-paced yet hard-hitting track that fit into an album befitting a comeback. Now, Arthur is amping it up with the release of “Real Thing,” featuring the reigning prince of Ghanaian Afropop, King Promise. A love story through and through, Arthur rises to his immeasurable rap talent in this bouncy track. The lyrics are sharp, blisteringly honest, and delivered with pomp. Arthur’s hiatus from the music scene was characterized by one-off releases, limited appearances, and a sense that a fast-rising star was living below his promise. With this new release, Arthur is a man who has been through the fire and has handled the pressure with skill without letting it consume his spirit.

E.L - “Alaba” (Ghana) “Alaba” by Ghanaian rapper and musician E.L is a clean, well-concocted club banger. Simple in its theme, E.L declares his affections and readiness to protect a love interest, but energetic with its beat and witty writing. “Alaba” sets the tone for a long and fun drive through the glimmering streets of Accra on a Friday night.

Swayvee - “US III” feat. Gyakie (Nigeria & Ghana) Swayvee’s “Us” is one of those songs that has quickly become synonymous with the art of romanticizing. On TikTok, the song is popular among couple content and videos that observe the beauty of everyday life. It makes sense, then, that Gyakie, a singer whose diary-like observations about contemporary romance are sharp and clear-eyed, features on a remix of a track that embodies a beguiling openness towards desire. Gyakie reaffirms her commitment with a song that is drenched in feeling and longing.

Missed last month’s picks? Check out our July 2025 West African music guide.